Assassination attempt has me pointing fingers
Bang! Bang! went my finger pistol
  
Gary A Schlueter
Stagnation is a cherished Caribbean legacy
Progress is a double-edged sword
  
Gary A Schlueter
Biden’s media coup
Surfing blindly on the left wave
  
Gary A Schlueter
Over the ice they came
Earliest Algonquians were adapted to life on glacial ice
  
Gary A Schlueter
Biden, the hawk with the wounded wing
New bodies mean new energy, means new hope
  
Gary A Schlueter
Outagamie ousted from Michigan
An army of Indian nations rise up against them
  
Gary A Schlueter
Gullible?
If you believe it’s not in the dictionary, you are!
  
Gary A Schlueter

June 2024

For those who seek
Adapted from Shankara’s Third Meditation
  
Gary A Schlueter
A debatable debate at best
I don’t know who won, but I know we lost
  
Gary A Schlueter
Howey’s big mistake?
A bad case of Anisinaabeg-centricity
  
Gary A Schlueter
Red Path news
Rare buffalo birth & Cherokee sovereignty expands
  
Gary A Schlueter
My corruption trial
Small and mean, history of my own making
  
Gary A Schlueter
