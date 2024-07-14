Acorn Archive
Assassination attempt has me pointing fingers
Bang! Bang! went my finger pistol
Jul 14
•
Gary A Schlueter
3
Assassination attempt has me pointing fingers
Stagnation is a cherished Caribbean legacy
Progress is a double-edged sword
Jul 9
•
Gary A Schlueter
Stagnation is a cherished Caribbean legacy
Biden’s media coup
Surfing blindly on the left wave
Jul 9
•
Gary A Schlueter
1
Biden’s media coup
Over the ice they came
Earliest Algonquians were adapted to life on glacial ice
Jul 7
•
Gary A Schlueter
2
Over the ice they came
Biden, the hawk with the wounded wing
New bodies mean new energy, means new hope
Jul 6
•
Gary A Schlueter
3
Biden, the hawk with the wounded wing
Outagamie ousted from Michigan
An army of Indian nations rise up against them
Jul 2
•
Gary A Schlueter
1
Outagamie ousted from Michigan
Gullible?
If you believe it’s not in the dictionary, you are!
Jul 1
•
Gary A Schlueter
1
Gullible?
June 2024
For those who seek
Adapted from Shankara’s Third Meditation
Jun 30
•
Gary A Schlueter
For those who seek
A debatable debate at best
I don’t know who won, but I know we lost
Jun 28
•
Gary A Schlueter
A debatable debate at best
Howey’s big mistake?
A bad case of Anisinaabeg-centricity
Jun 23
•
Gary A Schlueter
3
Howey’s big mistake?
Red Path news
Rare buffalo birth & Cherokee sovereignty expands
Jun 21
•
Gary A Schlueter
2
Red Path news
My corruption trial
Small and mean, history of my own making
Jun 19
•
Gary A Schlueter
4
My corruption trial
