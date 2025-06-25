There’s a lot hanging on a thin and very frayed thread, ie. that Israel will cease its military aggression against Iran and vice versa. That thread whose history is entanglement must now ravel smoothly. All this while Netanyahu’s Israel seems to need more and more human sacrifices and Khamenei’s Iran contemplates stealthy retaliation.

On that thread hangs a modern sword of Damocles. Under that sword is the head of Donald J. Trump whose very word seems to be the sole binding agent holding that cease fire together. And, I’m sure you’ve noticed, Donald J. Trump changes his mind and breaks his word.

This sword of Damocles is double bladed; one edge is the Rep. Massie’s War Powers Resolution, the other is Rep. Green’s Impeachment Resolution. Both blades have been unsheathed and sparkle brightly in the brief light of Big Mama Media.

Rep. Green’s Impeachment Resolution was officially introduced on Tuesday, June 24th. Green accuses Trump of “abuse of president powers by disregarding the separation of powers—devolving American Democracy into authoritarianism by unconstitutionally usurping Congress’s power to declare war.”

His resolution concludes,”In all of this, Donald J. Trump has abused the powers of the presidency in a manner contrary to his trust as President, has become a threat to American democracy, subverted our constitutional government, and devolved democracy into authoritarianism, to the great prejudice of the cause of law and justice, and to the manifest injury of the people of the United States.

“Wherefore Donald J. Trump, by such conduct, warrants impeachment and trial, and removal from office.”

His Congressional colleagues on both sides of the aisle gave him a resounding thumbs down. Green’s resolution was overwhelmingly rejected in the House with a vote of 344-79. Newsweek noted, “Nearly 130 House Democrats on Tuesday afternoon voted to table articles of impeachment introduced against President Donald Trump over his administration's weekend bombing of Iranian nuclear facilities.”

Newsweek published the long list of Democratic representatives who voted against it, in case you feel like giving your rep a piece of your mind. The important thing for my current thesis is that the resolution was tabled. That means it is not dead but can be called forth should conditions require it, meaning should the cease fire cease and Israel lures Trump into feeling good about dropping some more ordinance on Iran.

His first flight of deadly fantasy last Saturday resulted in another potential whammy, Rep. Massie’s War Powers Resolution.

While pointing out that both Presidents Obama and Biden “each dropped thousands of bombs on various nations without receiving congressional approval” and without facing impeachment, The New Republic wrote,"the strikes sparked the introduction of a bipartisan War Powers Resolution aimed at prohibiting the administration from bringing the U.S. into war without congressional approval.”

Newsweek reports, “Senator Tim Kaine, a Virginia Democrat, says that Republican lawmakers in his chamber have expressed support in voting for a War Powers Resolution following President Trump’s authorization to strike Iranian nuclear facilities on Saturday."

Kaine recognized that his GOP support would fluctuate with the breaking news of the day. “The day-to-day evens will effect this,” he said. "This is a very evolving situation.”

Kentucky Republican Thomas Massie introduced the War Powers Resolution while Congress was on vacation. He said, “I introduced a War Powers Resolution on Tuesday, while Congress was on vacation. We would have had plenty of time to debate and vote on this."

Trump struck back by calling Massie names like “third rate" and “loser." AP reports that “Trump aides have launched a new super PAC devoted to defeating Massie in his 2026 primary.” They said it "sends a signal to other Republicans that they cross Trump at their peril."

But, I wonder, is that true? The last time MAGA money tried to win an election, they lost. That was Wisconsin when Elon Musk spent millions of dollars and an impossible amount of public credence on a losing Republican candidate.

Kentucky politics is unusual. It’s a red state with a blue governor. Rand Paul is a libertarian who keeps getting re-elected to the Senate. I wouldn’t want to bet on Kentucky electors buying into the MAGA message in re Massie ’26.

Forewarned is forearmed and Thomas Massie now knows who he has to fight, his own effen party. And probably how, that is not dollar for dollar, but door to door.

I think I speak for the majority when I say, we want to see balance restored in our federal government. While balance in the Supreme Court is beyond hope for now, there is hope in Congress and it lies in Mr. Massie's War Powers Resolution.

NBC’s headline is ‘GOP Rep. Thomas Massie finds himself on an island in his feud with Trump, subhead, “Republican lawmakers are steering clear of the intraparty showdown….”

But Politico screams, “Massie isn’t backing down. Neither is Trump.” “Massie has already beat back challenges before, including a raft of money from pro-Isreal donors.” “Trump was already seething about Massie's multiple attempts to thwart the ‘big, beautiful bill’ ahead of Republicans’ self-imposed July 4 deadline.”

In response Massie said, "In 2020 I got my Trump antibodies from a natural infection when he came after me, and I survived.” He added, “It will deplete his political capital if he doesn’t succeed, and he knows that. So that's got to be part of his calculus.”

Politico says, “Massie is embracing the fight.” They say he has a “unique brand of an isolationist budget hawk,” and is widening his exposure accordingly, gathering like-minded supporters to the tune of $120,000 in the first 24 hours.

It seems the future of Massie’s War Powers Resolution depends on whether or not the cease fire between Iran and Israel holds. In that way it’s like a sword of Damocles hanging over Trump's head,

