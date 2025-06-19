Wyandot ancestors await Ontario home

Sometimes ya can't see the forest for the trees. So it is in Ontario when it comes to their First Nations heritage. Ontario was the home of one of the highest cultures of human history, the Northern Iroquoian aka Huron, Wendat, Neutral, Wenro, Petun, Erie and even Yonge in Michigan for Michigan was part of Northern Iroquoia then. When Champlain visited Wendake, between Lake Simcoe and lower Georgian Bay, he declared it was a veritable earthly paradise. So it was throughout southwestern Ontario when it was Huron territory.

So many archaeological sites have been found reflecting their presence, Ontario is said to have more than a famous valley in Mexico. Professional papers continue to detail this rich history which seems to have exploded into prominence less than 50 years ago. I wrote of a relative new one last week.See ‘Archeological editorial standards board needed’

Scholarly tomes like Professor Bruce G. Tigger’s The Children of Aataentsic, A History of the Huron People to 1660 and A Population History of the Huron-Petun, A.D. 500-1600 by Gary Warrick compile the knowledge gained from those published papers and combine it with their own experience in excavations and explorations, physical and otherwise. We know a good bit about the history of the people Dr. Tigger so boldly calls ‘Huron.’ And it’s only right we do considering how fundamental Iroquois is to the national history of Canada. ‘Canada' itself comes from the Iroquoian ‘kanata’ meaning ‘village.’ Ergo, and its only a short step too far to posterize, Iroquois is Canadian village.

While there is at least one Haudenosaunee reserve in Ontario, there is no reserve for Huron. That could be because there are no people who are Huron, at least none left of the original groups mentioned above. I hope it is agreed that those same Haudensaunee effectively did in the broadly named Huron in the 1660s, to the point that the survivors when they regrouped called themselves something different, they called themselves Wyandot.

And where are the Wyandot now? you might ask. To that I answer definitively, Not in Ontario. Not in their homeland, their land of origin. These people who gave the world Kandiaronk, who gave the Haudensaunee their prophet of peace, those best among equals—up to and including the Battle of Fallen Timbers—they have no home in Ontario, and that’s a sin, an historic one (which is less than a Biblical one unless your bible was written by Trigger or Warrick).

Here’s the raw stats, source the Canadian Encyclopedia: 207 reserves in Ontario, held by 127 of Ontario’s 128 First Nations. (Beaverhouse First Nation does not have a reserve.)

In 2020 there were 221,822 registered Indians living in Ontario, about 44 percent of whom lived on reserves.

Reserves in Ontario are held by Anishinaabe, Cree, Oji-Cree, Haudenosaunee, Delaware, and Algonquin peoples. Click here for Two Indian reserves never ceded by treaty.

What's missing is Huron-Neutral-Peturn-Wendat-Wyandot. What's needed is a Northern Iroquoian Reserve. We have Lake Huron to memorialize them, but no homeland in Ontario to house them. The place to look for a Wyandot reserve in Ontario is wherever their ancestors are found. But specifically the place to look for a Wyandot reserve is Amherstburg, Ontario, across from Boblo Island where we went on summer excursions from grade school, or maybe Boblo Island itself.

Known as Bois Blanc, in 1718 70 Wyandot families farmed the island peacefully and productively. Today Boblo Amusement Park is gone and apparently Bois Blanc, all 2.5 miles long and 1/2 mile wide, is being developed for homes and condos. They should make room for the First Nation Wyandot.

The closest Wyandot band to Ontario is just over the Detroit River in Trenton and Gibraltar. They are the Wyandot of Anderdon Nation and in 1790 they were deeded by treaty with the British government a 23,330 acre reserve near Amherstburg, Ontario, known as the Anderdon Reserve. “This area was part of the original Michigan territories, that came before the formation and establishment of the United States or Canada,” they say on their website. HOTLINK

Subsequent treaties whittled away the Anderdon Reserve and people moved away, especially to Michigan after it became a state in 1837. "Some Wyandot stayed in Canada but gave up their Anderdon Reserve property in exchange for Canadian Citizenship,” they write. Imagine that? The Canadian government sold them citizenship at the cost of their homeland. That strikes at the core of what needs fixin’!

Why not a big vision of reestablishing Anderdon Reserve and thereby reestablish the Wyandot to their native homeland. Why not expand Anderdon Reserve across the Detroit River and create a dual nation Wyandot of Anderdon?

From Wyandotte Nation of Oklahoma homepage: “We were instrumental in the founding of Detroit, Michigan and Kansas City, Kansas. .. Twice we were terminated then reinstated as a tribe. In 1995 we were granted ‘self-governance’ by the Bureau of Indian Affairs…There are two other bands of Wyandot people, the Wyandot of Anderdon Nation located in Michigan, and the Wyandot Nation of Kansas. We are the same people separated by fate, the passing of time and choices made by our ancestors.”

Isn’t it time for Ontario to give up some of her open space to her own and original people? Lemme hear ya say, Yeah!

