Iranian Kurds do not fare well in an ayatollah-led Iran. Remember the Amini Uprising, which started when a Kurdish young woman was beaten to death by the ayatollah’s fashion police. Beaten to death for not wearing her headgear the way they thought it should be worn?

The uprising started off promising. I remember one Kurdish woman interviewed on Democracy Now felt that this time the revolt would take. They wouldn’t be bullied back and the country’s population would rise up and overthrow them. As it turned out, she was wrong. Iranian prisons are full of Kurds and their supporters including religious Arab leaders. The crackdown was harsh and it continues. That's why this Israeli/US bombardment of Iran’s nuclear facilities and strategic, comprehensive destruction of its leadership is making things hot in Kurdistan.

As a reminder, because of an oversight or intentional neglect, the victorious European west after World War I failed to delineate Kurdistan on their map when reshaping the Middle East. So Kurdistan disappeared as a nation-state. But it continues today in the circle of its old homeland which is now eastern Turkey, northern Syria, western Iran and northern Iraq.

Each current Kurdish division has its own character and they don’t always or often see eye to eye. The most important from a purely democratic point of view is Rojava aka Democratic Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (DAANES). They recently added ‘Democratic’ to their title for a very good reason. In Rojava the Kurds are leading a movement towards a purer form of democracy, a more direct, bottoms-up democracy, one that strives for consensus, and against patriarchy from root to leaf.

As the Syrian Defense Forces they currently hold ISIS at bay. They also led the US-backed Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS to victory in 2019. Being part of the military, taking training and serving is the job of every able bodied citizen of Rojava, men and women, ergo, they have a bad ass army.

As part of the newly liberated Syria, DAANES does not have a dog in the Iran vs Israel fight. Syria does not share a border with Iran but it is within the potential shadow of a deadly nuclear cloud emanating from there.

Liveblog June 18th reported a Kurdish journalist discovered that Kurds in northern Iraq “largely back Israel’s op(eration) against Iran’s regime.” "When Iran gets hit, many Kurds see it as a blow to one of their main oppressors,” the journalist said. "This sentiment is rooted in deep resentment toward the Iranian regime and its role in suppressing Kurdish aspirations both inside Iran and in Iraq through its proxies."

For example, Iraq’s government is chock full of Iranian proxies. They are anti-anything that is not sanctioned or even initiated by Tehran, including some dumb stuff like obstructing Kurdish oil from getting to market. Billions of dollars have been lost and both the Iraqi national government and the government of Iraqi Kurdistan have suffered. It’s truly a no win stance. Commerce itself would seem to favor the overthrow of the Iranian regime.

Even though Iran’s collapse would very likely benefit them, the Kurdish Regional Government's president “condemned the Israeli attack on Iran.” He says they are concerned about the stability of the region and maybe covering their corporate ass.

There are also Iranian Kurdish opposition groups who had been run out of Iran proper currently huddling in Iraq under the turned-away eye of the Kurdistan Regional Government there. One scenario would be after Israel and the US pulverizes the ayatollah’s regime, these ex-pats would filter back over the border and make themselves part of the negotiations for the new Persia.

Another scenario has them moving back sooner in order to help in the overthrow. The fear is Iran's internal controls are still strong and if the Kurdish liberation fighters move too soon the retaliation against Kurdish communities could be great.

There are also fears of trade routes between Iran and Iraq being cut which would raise the cost of food and threaten its availability. Then there is the very serious threat of nuclear fallout if Israel decides to either use one of its own or cause a nuclear explosion in Iran’s stockpile.

Now with Trump’s bunker-busting bombs having been dropped on Iran’s nuclear facilities, the game has changed. As one expert said, now the ball is in Tehran’s court and the world awaits the outcome. On top of that, another spokes-mouth said there are several countries ready to deliver nuclear warheads to Iran. How they would be delivered is another question, but still, the doomsday scenario is getting doomier by the day.

The Council on Foreign Relations reports that the Islamic State, aka ISIS “was responsible for a suicide attack Sunday in a Damascus church that killed more than twenty people….The group has attempted to rebuild its forces amid the security vacuum in Syria following Assad’s ouster.”

This news bite reinforces one of my darker scenarios of what Tehran’s initial response might be. Release the hounds of war! In northeast Syria, not far from Iran as the missiles fly, is the prison camp al Hol where some 50,000 ISIS warriors and supporters are held in detention by about 2,000 US military personnel and countless Kurdish-led soldiers known as the Syrian Defense Force.

Because of the Kurds, who have proven to be master fighters, releasing those prisoners would not be a piece of cake. But if Iran were successful, they would release a wave of violence and terror that would threaten the new Syrian regime and cause havoc throughout the Middle East.

Oh Donald, you demented idiot, what have you done?