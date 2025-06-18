Lake Superior

Last week’s electronic post informed us of a scheme to effectively give away public land near Superior National Forest in Minnesota. Lever Reports headline, “A Chilean Billionaire Strikes Gold in the Budget Bill,’ that Big, Beautiful Bill that enacts even more of Project 25.

Luke Goldstein reports, Androniuco Luksic of the Luksic Group, “the largest business enterprise in Chile,” bought a mansion in D.C. and rented it out to Ivanka Trump and her husband, thus inveigling himself into Trump’s inner circle. The result was Luksic’s mining operation, Twin Metals, is part of the Big, Beautiful Bill.

This at a time when we should be acquiring more public land. This land is our land. The project had been around since at least the Obama Administration where it was blocked, “agreeing that the planned mine would cause serious ecological damage to the surrounding area,” Goldstein wrote.The area is in northeast Minnesota adjacent to the Superior National Forest and “two major bodies of water.”

In other words, they are looking to tear up the ecosystem in search of copper and maybe nickel. This is the copper country of the ancient Indians which they plan to mine. Goldstein mentioned the objections made by local tribes to Twin Metals and that when she was Secretary of Interior Deb Haaland “issued a 20-year ban on any mining leases for private development near the Superior Forest and Boundary Waters.” In her supporting statement she mentioned “upholding our Tribal trust and treaty responsibilities,” which tells me some of this proposed Twin Metals must be on tribal land. And that brings me to why I started this in the first place.

More Land Back! If those tribal lands now under threat from Luksic Group had been turned over to the tribes to control and steward they would be protected from abuse like this. Stewardship rights do not mean complete ownership. Using the method so successfully worked out in recent years, the federal government would continue to hold the property in our common trust, at least ideally, but it would give up the right of management and stewardship.

This seems like small potatoes compared to the latest news that the Budget Busting Tax Bill would require the sale of up to 3.3 million acres of public land, an area about the size of Connecticut; an additional amendment would authorize the sale of 258 million acres over the next five years. That’s just staggering!

What would 258 million acres of land look like in terms of areas per state? New Jersey has 8.7 million acres of landmass; Vermont has 9.6 million areas. California consists of approximately 100 million acres of land. This means this senate amendment calling for the sale of 258 million acres would be a land mass two and a half times the size of the state of California. And if the amendment passes with the rest of this mess, that land would go into private hands and most likely to be used for oil, gas and other extractions.

Like I said, ‘That’s just staggering1’And that’s why Land Back to the Native Americans is more important than ever. It’s a strong weapon in our arsenal to save our current public lands and to acquire more.

