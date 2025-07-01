PreScript: In order to better understand complicated but very important prose I sometimes turn it into equally complicated but more digestible poetry. I might have called it ‘prosetry’ if I wasn’t afraid of having my poetic license revoked.
GAS
Hail to thee self-governance!
Let us recognize the old world’s gone
The new world begins in darkness
Let this be the new light
the light of the Commons
and what we can do for ourselves
Let us move to a time of self-governance.
Peer to Peer on a Commons Manifesto
Phygital realities emerging
Phygital where ‘phy’ of ‘physical’
meets ‘igital’ of ‘digital’
Words intersecting, worlds intersecting
Social changes running deep
conjoining to form history
Macro-history and the ‘longue duree’
then short duration happens
where we all see it change
like now, if you’re looking
or later if you’re not.
Searching for continuities
to seize realities
long term, mid term, short
over wider spaces and longer time
Analyze the world as the world is now
Whole
Whole World time experienced
as one self-temporalizing collective.
Oozing totality is Reality, thou set of sets
economics, governance, culture, society
each extends beyond its boundaries
the totality of Reality.
The Atlantean inundation engulfed the glacial world
Exocene seas rose 300 feet
The Great Goddess brought Agriculture
Civilizations grew soft
Kurgen invaders destroy her villages
Civilizations come and go
Light and dark
Always at the shift of integral
the dark age comes on
As our civilization shifts it disintegrates
little by little
until it’s a lot.
New seed forms emerge
to feed and house and make them thrive
with meaning and relational happiness
not this lovin’ loneliness we call solitude
Seeds form, emerge peer to peer
Networks distribute self-organizational communities
share knowledge of new productive capacities
No double entry books
Be gone printing press Purgatory
bound for glories gone.
Commons is the key, the concept thereof
Commons is counter-institution, perennially
Commons is the things we have together
Commons is where we meet
Commons is how we approach each other
Commons is now, not tomorrow
Commons pulsate of seasons in cyclic periods of succession
Through mutualization Commons preserves local resources.
Juxtapose three institutions
Name them first: Market-State-Commons
See them through a lens of world history
Now find solutions that optimize
the relations of the three
In this case the concept of Commons is new
See things anew through it
See human evolution through it
Change your present reality through it
Commons-based institutions
Practices attuned to the Common’s good.
Perhaps the Partner State Approach?
the goal is autonomous social production
through making a partner of the state
which then becomes partner-state, a unit
empowering direct social-value creation
sustainable models of entrepreneurship
participatory politics to expand the Commons
alternative politics, participatory, consensual
retreating from the binary state
searching for a word for it
Cosmolocal might do
Cosmolocal is trans-local self-organization
where what is heavy is local
what is light is globally shared.
Perhaps the Partner State
will deliver with a quadriformist form of governance
of markets and tribes, institutions and networks.
(Woe is me!
Where have the Commons gone so soon?
What once was Markets-State and Commons
is now markets, tribes, networks and institutions
hyper-charged with this new technology)
Finally this new revolution occurs
as an energizing network form
New ones and others resolve unsolvables.
Permission-less contributions
Innovation anywhere is innovation everywhere
Smart contracts with collective bodies
mutualizing production away from middle-men
Call it a true thermo-dynamic revolution
Dynamics transcending dark age simpletons
Crowdfunding on a global scale
pays for public goods and public commons
Not a trivial innovation was self-taxation
that higher integrative capacity.
Then there’s the universal ledger
where are kept momentary checks
on the planetary ecological state of wreckage
Transactions in 3D show how you contributed
positive and negative, social and ecological
The Akashic record made readable
if not rightable.
DeepSeekers invite you to imagine
human history post-civilizationally
Trans-local cooperation becomes
a network of geographic civilization systems
forming optimal coexistence through pure efficiency
Imagine yourself local regenerative actors
searching for balance between
ecology, society and producing meaningful wealth.
Create history through the lens of coordination systems
Bioregional solidarity on the horizontal plane
Cosmolocality on a vertical scale
Various levels of regenerative goals
sharing the commons in cooperation and funding capacity
A web entangled in mutual ownership.
We propose the Third Way
patiently building from the ground up
We propose self-regulating sets of institutions
Cosmo-localized alliances of social power
that grow the Commons as a balance
to state and market institutions.
We propose the Cosmo-local Commons.
From the forward to the Chinese translation of Peer to Per: the Commons Manifesto
by Michel Bauwens and others