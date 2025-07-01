PreScript: In order to better understand complicated but very important prose I sometimes turn it into equally complicated but more digestible poetry. I might have called it ‘prosetry’ if I wasn’t afraid of having my poetic license revoked.

GAS

Hail to thee self-governance!

Let us recognize the old world’s gone

The new world begins in darkness

Let this be the new light

the light of the Commons

and what we can do for ourselves

Let us move to a time of self-governance.

Peer to Peer on a Commons Manifesto

Phygital realities emerging

Phygital where ‘phy’ of ‘physical’

meets ‘igital’ of ‘digital’

Words intersecting, worlds intersecting

Social changes running deep

conjoining to form history

Macro-history and the ‘longue duree’

then short duration happens

where we all see it change

like now, if you’re looking

or later if you’re not.

Searching for continuities

to seize realities

long term, mid term, short

over wider spaces and longer time

Analyze the world as the world is now

Whole

Whole World time experienced

as one self-temporalizing collective.

Oozing totality is Reality, thou set of sets

economics, governance, culture, society

each extends beyond its boundaries

the totality of Reality.

The Atlantean inundation engulfed the glacial world

Exocene seas rose 300 feet

The Great Goddess brought Agriculture

Civilizations grew soft

Kurgen invaders destroy her villages

Civilizations come and go

Light and dark

Always at the shift of integral

the dark age comes on

As our civilization shifts it disintegrates

little by little

until it’s a lot.

New seed forms emerge

to feed and house and make them thrive

with meaning and relational happiness

not this lovin’ loneliness we call solitude

Seeds form, emerge peer to peer

Networks distribute self-organizational communities

share knowledge of new productive capacities

No double entry books

Be gone printing press Purgatory

bound for glories gone.

Commons is the key, the concept thereof

Commons is counter-institution, perennially

Commons is the things we have together

Commons is where we meet

Commons is how we approach each other

Commons is now, not tomorrow

Commons pulsate of seasons in cyclic periods of succession

Through mutualization Commons preserves local resources.

Juxtapose three institutions

Name them first: Market-State-Commons

See them through a lens of world history

Now find solutions that optimize

the relations of the three

In this case the concept of Commons is new

See things anew through it

See human evolution through it

Change your present reality through it

Commons-based institutions

Practices attuned to the Common’s good.

Perhaps the Partner State Approach?

the goal is autonomous social production

through making a partner of the state

which then becomes partner-state, a unit

empowering direct social-value creation

sustainable models of entrepreneurship

participatory politics to expand the Commons

alternative politics, participatory, consensual

retreating from the binary state

searching for a word for it

Cosmolocal might do

Cosmolocal is trans-local self-organization

where what is heavy is local

what is light is globally shared.

Perhaps the Partner State

will deliver with a quadriformist form of governance

of markets and tribes, institutions and networks.

(Woe is me!

Where have the Commons gone so soon?

What once was Markets-State and Commons

is now markets, tribes, networks and institutions

hyper-charged with this new technology)

Finally this new revolution occurs

as an energizing network form

New ones and others resolve unsolvables.

Permission-less contributions

Innovation anywhere is innovation everywhere

Smart contracts with collective bodies

mutualizing production away from middle-men

Call it a true thermo-dynamic revolution

Dynamics transcending dark age simpletons

Crowdfunding on a global scale

pays for public goods and public commons

Not a trivial innovation was self-taxation

that higher integrative capacity.

Then there’s the universal ledger

where are kept momentary checks

on the planetary ecological state of wreckage

Transactions in 3D show how you contributed

positive and negative, social and ecological

The Akashic record made readable

if not rightable.

DeepSeekers invite you to imagine

human history post-civilizationally

Trans-local cooperation becomes

a network of geographic civilization systems

forming optimal coexistence through pure efficiency

Imagine yourself local regenerative actors

searching for balance between

ecology, society and producing meaningful wealth.

Create history through the lens of coordination systems

Bioregional solidarity on the horizontal plane

Cosmolocality on a vertical scale

Various levels of regenerative goals

sharing the commons in cooperation and funding capacity

A web entangled in mutual ownership.

We propose the Third Way

patiently building from the ground up

We propose self-regulating sets of institutions

Cosmo-localized alliances of social power

that grow the Commons as a balance

to state and market institutions.

We propose the Cosmo-local Commons.

From the forward to the Chinese translation of Peer to Per: the Commons Manifesto

by Michel Bauwens and others