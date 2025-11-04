“If Mamdani wins we can take on the oligarchs. We can create a government of the people, by the people and for the people,” Bernie said this Election Day afternoon.

I’m expecting Zohran Mamdani to sweep New York and usher in a new world of democratic politics for at least our nation. He is the embodiment of the socialist wing of the Democratic Party. The other wing are made up of the more entrenched members of the party who tend to be Baby Boomers and above, meaning older than. As of this writing, that would be anyone in their 80s.

The projections are a sweep, but we won’t know the outcome til this evening, I suppose.

As an aging Baby Boomer I’d like nothing better than handing over the mantle of responsibility to a younger generation. That mantle of responsibility is heavy. It runs the gauntlet from climate change to wars to foreign diplomacy to local problem solving and so much more. I’d like nothing better than get behind another sweep of a new culture with new ideas and another kind of energy. Trouble is, I can’t give over the mantle until I’m absolutely sure the bearer can carry the weight. What is the test?

The answer in a word is time, in two words, over time, in three words consistency over time. Prove to me you can carry the weight and I’ll gladly hand over the mantle…with conditions.

Until now, I had little hope of finding that younger demographic embodied in people I can believe in. Now I wonder about the Zohran Mamdani’s of the world.

I am ex of the Democratic Party because I don’t believe in them any more. Twice they spoon-fed us their choice for president and twice the country was curdled by the result of their hubris. We are currently curdling because of it. Now I find hope, not in the Democratic Party of my peers in age, but in the promise of this Democratic Socialist popular sweep in our country’s largest, most challenging city,

I find hope in my fantasy of a new political party.

As far as I know, there is not a Young America Socialist Party, but there seems to be something brewing. James O’Shea’s Substack of Oct. 29, 2025: ‘The Socialist Awakening of Young America’ talks of “generational change” and “generational awakening”. (Those phrases fill me with hope.) What Editor O’Shea sees emerging is socialism becoming “more appealing than the brand of capitalism worshipped by billionaires.”

My stand is that all the funding for socialist programs in America, including health care for all and a minimum income for every US citizen, and beyond, if we can, should come from the excess individual wealth above $999,999,99. Considering that surplus redundancy and therefore common wealth, we use it to make humans better. That would be what I suggest as an item of generational change.

These young American socialists O’Shea has spotlighted have been molded by the platforms of Bernie Sanders. O’Shea wrote, “Senator Sanders’ White House campaigns in 2016 and 2020 redefined socialism….” ”He moved socialism from a radical, revolutionary philosophy once embraced by political outliers to a tool for economic justice and political equity.” And he continues to hammer his message home with his on-going Fighting Oligarchy Tour.

Thus, newly defined, socialism becomes young America’s chance to survive in a future doubly darkened by increasing climate catastrophes and advancing Artificial Intelligence and its assaults on human beings everywhere. O’Shea wrote, “Concerns that the technological disruption will spread into fields once considered sacrosanct strengthen calls for a universal guaranteed income and expanded government welfare programs that fit snugly in the democratic socialist playbook.”

He says these young American Sanders socialists are ““set to carve out a broader political landscape that could rewrite American ideals and values domestically.” To do this they want more government involvement. O’Shea wrote, “Young people increasingly see a stronger government dedicated to the collective good as essential to economic survival.”

From what I’ve heard and seen of Mamdani, he is the embodiment of the ideals of Young American Socialism. Next generation stuff. And we’re going to witness his successes and failures. Whether more of one or the other, the message will be enlightening for the cause of Sanders Socialism. People who would not otherwise see or know of the Sanders platform will for better or worse become more familiar with it. As times get rougher, social programs like Sanders espouses are needed more. Mamdani’s New York will be a petri-dish for new ideas in government deliverance of social programs.

Let’s say foreign relations experts are right and the US is spinning into isolation from our traditional allies, embracing our erstwhile enemies and growing estranged from the rest, doesn’t that make the time even riper for the change promised by the Young American Socialist platform? As our traditional government is bulldozed and chainsawed, as the East Wing falls, as it crumbles before our eyes, in New York the Sanders Wing arises. In place of the old, fallen phantasm is the promise of the new democratic socialism. New York City is its epicenter. Should the Mamdani Landslide occur, as I expect this early afternoon, this Young American Socialism will begin to sprout up here and there, places where the conditions are right. I expect the growth to be significant and quick. It needs to be.

O’Shea recognizes the possibility of this Young American Socialism wave turning into “sustainable reform” depends upon the Young Americans themselves. One thing’s sure, as he says, “They will not go away.” We of the Baby Boom Generation, we will go away. Speaking from my position in the avant guard of the Baby Boomers conceived in celebration upon Hirohito’s surrender August, 1945, I’m ready to be led by those who have my best interests at heart, ‘my best interests’ being a euphemism for each and every one of us.

To give Mr. O’Shea the final word, “The baby boomer generation once defined the political agenda in America. No more. Millennials and Gen Z demand new thinking about the nation going forward, with leaders more focused on social equity, environmental sustainability, and democratic socialism’s philosophy of security.”

For this agenda and to these people, I wish you success. Now I need to learn more about that last bit, democratic socialism’s philosophy of security.

Extra Notes

Source: James O’Shea, Oct. 29, 2025: ‘The Socialist Awakening of Young America’

“Pollsters report that younger voters prefer policies that prioritize collaboration on issues they consider urgent, like the climate, vigorous diplomacy, lower defense budgets, and more attention to soft power interests such as human rights and the battle against the spread of disease.”

“It is gradually beginning to set the deeper political tone that will determine America’s future as a nation.”

“Young people increasingly see a stronger government dedicated to the collective good as essential to economic survival.”

