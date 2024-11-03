Maize ‘n’ exit stage left

We Wolverines have learned that a national championship one year does not give solace after the new season begins. Case in point, yesterday’s loss to Oregon. We are the champions yet they kicked our butt in the Big House (again). Of course, when the Texas Longhorns beat Michigan early in September, we fans began to understand how fragile a national title is the following year. The understanding brings pain.

The pain is familiar; the sweetness of a 15-game winning season is not, but it happens often enough with the Wolverines to keep us fans close. Over the long haul, it is the fan’s pain that is constant. Even if it’s only one loss in a season, fan pain is a constant. Euphoria comes when it comes, a great season, a great game, a great play, but pain is sort of the fall-back position for all football fans.

We Michigan fans are familiar with pain. We remember coaches who brought it with them, and who departed early. It’s early for Sherrone Moore, but it’s leaky, too. Time and a small number of games against a tough number of customers will tell, and we know it will hurt. We have three games left in regular season.

Next week we play Indiana and from what I’ve seen of the Hoosiers they will probably more than double our score. Then after an off-week we play Northwestern. Good lord willin’ and the creeks don’t rise, this one will make us bowl eligible. Then, the grand finale against Ohio State, a team that is seeking revenge against us and for very good reason. The chance of a Michigan win in that one are very slim because we’ve got a problem, a very serious problem. In a word, quarterback.

The Wolverines as a team are like this highly tuned 12 cylinder turbo-charged engine, only instead of adequate carburetion to compliment the powerful machine, we are running with a single barrel carburator. That single barrel is our quarterback, or make that quarterbacks.

Coach Moore is playing a very difficult game by alternating Warren and Orji. There are just too many moving parts to make that work. First of all there are the physical abilities of each QB, then there is the rapid dynamic happening on the field for which the coach has to adjust on the spur of the moment, will it be a Warren play or an Orji moment?

As difficult as that is, it is nothing compared to the egos of the two quarterbacks. They are being pulled not for what they are actually doing, but because of the coach’s decision in the face of that constantly moving turmoil. What happens is the team, knowing the quarterback situation is unsettled, do not play at their highest level, so that big 12 cylinder engine is more like a sputtering 500 cc moped.

Coach Moore’s goal now is one more win to become bowl eligible, but after last year any bowl will feel a little like the toilet bowl.

Share