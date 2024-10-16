I’m looking for consensus here. Let’s start with baby steps. First assertion: Weapons of mass destruction are terrifying. Who would not agree with that? So far we’ve got consensus, except for those few in that dark corner over there. We’ll get to them later.

Second assertion: Those who are destroyed by such weapons have been terrorized. A little twist on the first, but important because it changes perspective. In the first case, no people were involved, in the second, they were, and even more terrorizingly, still are.

And that ‘they’ is ‘we’, aka ‘we, the people them’ which kinda brings it all home. We are threatened by weapons of mass destruction, yet we create weapons of mass destruction. We create in the sense of fund with our tax dollars, weapons of mass destruction whose very existence terrorizes us.

What a pisnarckle! And another $8 billion goes to the makers of those weapons of mass destruction in the form of ‘aid’ to Netanyahu’s existential war. Meanwhile, FEMA is short about the same amount, and the next hurricane is on its way.

A freedom for Palestine Jewish American declared, and I agree, this is not a democracy. We have no control over insanity like that, pouring money into the war machine rather than to our own emergency needs. We’ve been watching too much TV. We’re inured to the depravities simply by watching CBS’s weekly evening programming. It is preparing us for the worst every moment, so we are always somewhat anxious about that happening to us where we live even though it almost never does. And I say that as a man who came back from Viet Nam to Detroit in July ’67 three days before the riot of all riots brought the hell home.

We have no democracy when we can’t cumulatively topple decisions that are not popular. We do not need consensus, but it should always be the goal. Politics should be the shaving of the edges of consensus. Thats the way it was for the people George Sioui would have us call Nadouek, otherwise known as Wendat-Huron, Ontario Iroquois, which includes Lé Detroit Iroquois.

This policy of direct decision making reached by the vast majority led those people to be examples to the greatest thinkers of the European Enlightenment of the 18th Century. You can say, as David Graeber and David Wengrow say in The Dawn of Everything, that the Enlightenment came about because Darios, Nadouek great speakers, showed the darkened intellectuals of Europe what real human freedom is and how it works in society. That there was such a thing, was the real turn-on.

What we have now instead is a sham where we agree the power of electing officials is ours, but that is dubious especially when you consider the Electoral College and the vast number of people any one representative actually represents.

One vote is a very small thing in that big picture. So we need a picture where one vote is a big thing. In the case of politics, small is beautiful. There will always be corruption, but when its local, it’s visible.

The corruption that has caused our president choosing destruction and human annihilation over emergency relief for his people, begins with those same people who create and profit from creating weapons of mass destruction. Presidents past and present systemically become a callous dupe of the war machine, I’ve often wondered how the emasculation works. Whether the military brass breaks the news or the munitions makers themselves or maybe a combination of both and to prove their depth, throw in a large handful of Congressmen and a small handful of Senators.

Terrorism is systemic to our current system of governance. Eight billion is only so far this month. We still have a few more weeks before election and whatever happens after that, Biden has always been a hawk. A lame duck hawk. Hmmm?

The merchants of mass destruction need to be called out for what they are, terrorists. What else but a terrorist would think up then build such things? Something’s gotten out of hand, morally. There’s a fragmentation between the reality of mass destruction and the abstract of making those bombs, or rockets, or gas, or whatever else their devious minds concoct for us. They are like Pandora endlessly unboxing more and more terrifying schemes.

Terrifying schemes are made by terrifying people. Terrifying people are terrorists. So saying, they are our neighbors, our club members, our friends. The great abstract ‘society’ enfolds them under her robe of ubiquity. And that’s as it should be. We should all get along. The problem is not with the individuals who do the work creating the weapons of mass destruction, it is the system where weapons of mass destruction are necessary, and I don’t deny the arms race is ever escalating and seems perennial.

It is fueled by money. Money is spent by our government. Our government is of the people, by the people and for the people. Therefore, we not only have a say, we have the way, the how and the why. The only question is when.

