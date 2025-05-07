Topical nest

Here's a quick definition: “Solar Aquatics Systems replicate and optimize natural wetlands processes to treat wastewater. Unlike mechanical treatment processes, these systems are complex, dynamic, self-organizing, and resilient, so they can adapt. to changing effluent quality better than mechanical/chemical systems.”

I just saw a graph which showed how Waste & Wastewater Treatment exports from the United States have grown from roughly $12 billion in 2004 to $38 billion in 2024. And that’s the reason we don’t have solar aquatic wastewater systems operating our municipal wastewater plants. There’s too much money in status quo.

I know of what I speak. I spent 11 years as the Metamora Regional Sewer District board secretary. We pulled the District out of a steep tailspin and within seven years we were operating in the black. It had to do with rooting out some scoundrels but that’s not important now.

What is important is you know there is such a thing as a solar aquatic wastewater system. At least that’s the name John Todd gave it when he and his lovely wife Nancy came down to St.Thomas to sell us on this new green technology.

What happened in Todd’s wastewater purification system was the raw sewage entered a large vat which has certain plants biologically designed pull from the offal, in other words to feed on the sewage in its primary state. Then the slightly refined septage flowed into a neighboring vat where other plants pulled what they wanted from the stuff and this went on for a few more vats until the water at the end was potable. In California, it’s called tertiary, third level filtered until it is drinkable.

We could demand that all our waste water be treated to this tertiary level before it is discharged into a natural water body, but we don't. It would cost us more and we, in Metamora specifically, pay way too much right now. In my 11 years there I was adamant that we didn’t raise the rates. It was tried at least three times but each time parried back. Then two years after I left the board the rates went up by $20 per month, which proves the world can’t do without me.

John Todd invited us to his presentation. ‘Us’ was the board of the Environmental Association of St. Thomas-St. John, of which I was also secretary. We were convinced he was on to something. The plan was to use it for a new hotel’s sewage system, but as I recall the deal fell through for other reasons.

But the idea stayed alive. Another biologist whose name I can’t recall, made another presentation to the government permitting agency for another project. He gave some background telling us this was the system which was used on the first manned flight to the moon. He said he helped develop it explicitly for that purpose. Space travel! Far out, ay?

Another hotel was planned for the far, almost barren outer arm of Coral Bay. Since the ground was mostly rock, there was little soil to percolate, meaning they couldn’t use a conventional septic system. They planned to use a solar aquatic system, but that project never got off the drawing boards either.

Back then, in the early ‘90s there was an architect who built his house on St.Thomas using a solar aquatic wastewater system. I seem to recall the house was wiped out either in Hugo or Marilyn/Luis. (In 1995 we had two hurricanes converge and become one hellacious storm, ergo Marilyn/Luis.)

On the Metamora Sewer Board I advocated for the environmentally friendly system. Every time someone would complain about the smell oozing out over the highway in the morning, I’d bring up the option. But the board couldn't see. They were too conservative and even though none us us loved having a sewer system to care and feed, changing it was conceptually impossible.

In truth we were deep in debt to the chemical system which cost us an arm and a leg in order to bring the water up to secondary level, not potable, but not smelly either. Once a plant is installed, it's too late to think about something better. But I wish something better was at least an option.

When we as soon-to-be owners of this new sewer system were given our choice of what type we wanted, the solar aquatic option was never shown. I think I know why. After over a decade serving on a sewer board I can say the system is rigged against outsiders and the solar aquatic option is a very dangerous outsider. It threatens the underlining financial services part of this equation.

I think we had a 40 years mortgage of which we are now about half way through. That’s 40 years of financial security for the bankers. They, by the way, send an expert to our monthly meetings. He serves as our advisor which is an important service for we who would rather not get our hands dirty. I made ours mad one meeting when I said he reminded me of a government Indian agent, ostensibly doing for us, but actually doing for them.

I did make the argument that the Garfield cartoonist Jim Davis had a solar aquatic wastewater system in his house in Indiana, but our Indian agent put that in perspective, saying it was only one house in an entire state and an experimental one at that. Standing up to the experts is a difficult task but I believe solar aquatic systems are the future. They provide drinkable water and harvestable plants from the finer vats. They are the future, but they should be the present.

