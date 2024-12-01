There’s something about American men’s hair styles and the state of the world today. When I was a young rebel, we grew our hair long to differentiate us from the short hairs. Do you have any idea what that meant to the straight-laced world? Young men growing their hair as long or longer than girls? What the hell were we, they wondered. ‘They’ being our fathers, uncles, mothers and aunts. What was wrong with us that we didn’t want to be like them? What was wrong with them?

Not being able to answer this, they reverted to the old we-they dichotomy and their offspring, the fruit of their loins, were somehow alien to them, something other, something on an other side that they never even knew existed. That’s who we were. The others, the aliens to our home ports, and believe me, they hated us. Long hair, bright outrageous clothes, free love (though that was more in their prurient imagination than in our [make that ‘my’] reality. They hated it all.

There was a time in the beginning when everyone with long hair (males, that is) were brothers. We were all going through the same awakening. That didn’t last long. Soon outlaws saw that wearing long hair allowed them to step into those places where these peaceniks were and steal their best stuff without any real danger to themselves. At that time, long hair among us low hanging fruit lost some of its glory. That was then. Flash forward a few decades, September 11th comes around and even I took a small step to the right.

I saw American flags (made in China) flying from car antennae as they flashed past on Highway 101. (I was editing the Coastal View newspaper in Carpinteria, California at the time.) It was a orgy of futile response. I mean bad guys can fly the flag, too, ergo flying the flag is not patriotism. Fly the flag and beat the enemy? Huh!? I don’t think so.

Still it continued year after year, decade after decade, futile flags flying while men’s hair styles got shorter and shorter until today, today when white side walls are the heightl of male tonsorial fashion. White effen sidewalls! They were what prisoners were made to wear. They were what draftees had to endure, the ultimate shame when they strip you of your civilian clothes, give you a number and take your name, make you an expendable appendage, a government issue, then finally shave your head to a uniform baldness.

And here we are again free men choosing of our own accord and with our own greenback dollars to lay our sidewalls bare. This is not a flat top with fenders and maybe, if you’re really cool with a New Yorker (a straight cut across the nap of the neck). This is zip, zip—hair gone.

Skin heads and white side walls, that’s where we are today. The place where the military has so infiltrated our cumulative psyche that without actually joining we succumb to the military pose. That’s what they did to us when we were drafted to shame us and steal our personal identity, to make us uniform, preparing us for the fascist regime that is the U.S. military or, for that matter, any military.

So when you see the stylish skin on the sides of some young man’s head, know that he has succumbed, not just to style, but to the tempo of the day, one step away from a forced march, just a step away from being GI, government issue. Mini-fascism creeping in at the barber’s chair. But it’s cool. It’s the style. It’s the tempo of our time. Hup, two, three, four.

