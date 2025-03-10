Don’t fall prey to despair! That’s how Bernie Sanders ends his rabble rousing speeches on his “Fighting Oligarchy: Where Do We Go From Here” tour. Don’t despair. Our government is in chaos. Our healthcare is in jeopardy. Our social security is no longer secure, ironically because it is too social.

Anything social is an anathema to the Trump administration. He and they is/are trying to kill our society because society by definition must necessarily be social. And social order is the enemy to these swirlers of chaos. That they bring us chaos should be enough to allow us to recognize them as enemies of the social order, but somehow it doesn’t. That’s because they are successfully employing the wait-and-see strategy. Saying first there is the pain but then there will be good things and good times for all.

Supposedly in search of a balanced budget, they demolish social structures within the government which are in fact our society. Yet Bill Clinton balanced the US budget without the damage we see today. Balanced budget is a ruse in the mouth of Elon Musk. His voracious approach is to slash and burn out governmental structures we need to survive.

This must stop and that was last week.

Where’s the opposition? Rising. Rising.

But where is the Democratic Party opposition? Listening.

Since their Republican representatives won’t meet with them, Vox populi are turning to their Democratic representatives. Spongelike, we assume, they are forming in the same way the Tea Party formed fifteen years ago. People with real gripes, albeit twisted by hatred and racism, got together with a political intent and the second coming of Trump is their triumph.

If a new Democratic Party is now forming at these town hall meetings, it will make itself present at the bi-election next year. If the new Democratic Party wave comes from the bottom it will be invincible. If it putters along in the pockets of the one-percenters, it is doomed.

But hope springs eternal in the name of Bernie Sanders. In Wisconsin his tour, which includes UAW president Shawn Fain, drew 4,000 people in the main room and 1,000 more in the overflow room.

His performance is vintage Sanders updating us on the latest outrage then expounding on his platform of old, the only platform I’ve ever seen which I agreed with entirely, by the way.

Where would we be without Bernie Sanders? Who else is there to remind us regularly of the abuse of power that has come since the Supreme Court upheld Citizens United, oiling open the doors of oligarchic oppression. Down with that misnomer ‘Citizens United’!

Bernie Sanders is a rock star and he thinks like a rock star only not in poetry, in politics. He has knocked at the door of the presidency at least twice, and as I’ve said before, should have been elected both times. His health failed him in the second go round, and that took the edge off. Now the edge is back and Bernie rocks. Catch him when he comes around. Like Bob Dylan, just wait, he’ll be around soon.

This is no joke to Bernie. He is doing what the Democratic Party should be doing. He is a point man to his own brand of power-to-the-people politics. Technically, he’s an Independent, but socialist would fit as well, as long as it wasn’t a capital ’S’ Socialist. Capital S socialism means party politics and with Bernie what you see is what you get. There is no hidden agenda. No string pullers behind the scene. He has grown into his own force, his own man and Bernie Sanders is becoming the hero this historic moment demands.

Just for the fun of it, let’s project a vision of ’26 onto the scream of Vox populi. The young Dems have listened and new candidates have come forth speaking with the voices, stoked with the ideas from these town halls now underway. They are all energy and illumination when along comes Bernie Sanders riding a tidal wave of popular support which he has generated face to face.

The young Dems being sporting kind of people get out their surfboards and ride the Bernie wave. And as they swirl and spin generating their own energies Bernie with foresight supreme produces as would a conjurer a new candidate for President—Shawn Fain.

It could happen. You never know.

Anyway, do not despair. Rise up!