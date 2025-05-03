Bad Ax protest-photo courtesy Huron County Democratic Party

We need a name for what we want. These people protesting in the cold and rain in front of the Huron County (MI) Courthouse know what they want. ‘Hands off school lunch!’ Michael Hardy of Michigan Thumbwind, said they were “advocating for essential services and civil rights. Their demonstration highlights concerns over federal policy impacts on education, healthcare, and democratic principles….”

Inspiring! They got the message in Bad Ax, aka Nasty Hatchett. ‘Hands off!’

We needed Trump to get us out to the sidewalk on such basic principles. Hands off School Lunch! Hands off, what else? Someone should be keeping a master list. It would make up—each individual Hands Off—a plank in the new party platform.

In these inclement days for our democracy what emerges as important to us are the things that we’d taken for granted until now. Hands Off Our Democracy! Who’d a thunk we’d ever need to hold up a sign like that? In normal times ask a person what they want of their government and you’d get local answers. But in these abnormal times we don't need to ask. Just go out to the street and read the signs. It’s not local potholes, it’s national principles. Pretty heady stuff!

We need a name for what we want. Hands Off! is not enough. Or is it? The Tea Party arose in just such a way, but without the particular fervor like Hands Off you-name-it. How does it sound to you? The Hands Off Party. Make that ‘Hands Off party,’ more fun that way.

Hands off Social Security, that’s the big thing. Not just for me and millions of others who depend on our Social Security check to live. But its big because its a, what? two or three trillion dollar pot of money. How dare we tempt a hungry billionaire that way. The race to who will be the world’s first trillionaire is on and the one who grabs the most ooze when Social Security is squeezed of life could coup the whole magilla in one begetting.

Billionaires only know how to acquire; they are not complacent. Their goal is more. Where they get it needn’t concern we mere thousandaires and millionaires. Somewhere some billionaire is bursting to grow even richer. With no moral compunctions, after all it is business, he would eagerly liquidate an American institution on which is anchored the modern day American way of life. Never mind who or how many get flung into poverty and despair. He who finds the way to tap the trillion dollar Social Security reservoir will not only massively enrich himself, he or she will become a global business legend of historic proportions.

That’s why we have to guard ourselves against any private sector punctures of Social Security’s largess. We need to recognize that Social Security is a form of small ’s’ socialism in its broadest interpretation, not as a political party or movement, but as an act of governance for society and by society.

That’s the Social part. The Security part is a beautiful double edged blade, meaning it gives each participant some financial security and Security as in a systemic guarantee of smooth running service.

We want that now. We didn’t know how much until it was seriously threatened, which unfortunately is its current state of being. We know that and that’s a big ‘we’. We have far too much wealth to not have our way and our way is with Social Security as a working federal system and as a centralizing social goal.

Maybe we need a new party called the Social Security Party. We could pick up Bernie Sanders’ platform from 2016 wholesale. It mostly all still needs doin’. Throw in all the Hand Offs on the list.Then tune it in to today’s telecom peer to peer realities which allow for more hands on governance.

Here’s my ode to it:

Hail to thee self-governance!

Let us recognize the old world’s gone

The new world begins in darkness

Let this be the new light

The light of the Commons

and what we can do for ourselves

Let us move to a time of self-governance.

Protest Sign

In case you need to make a sign for the next protest. Here’s mine. You’re welcome to use it—

HANDS OFF

OLD DEMOCRACY

HANDS ON

NEW DEMOCRACY