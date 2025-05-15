Intelligent people are wondering whatever happened to American Conservatism. Three years ago David Brooks wrote a piece for The Atlantic on exactly that subject. He wrote, “The rich philosophical tradition. I fell in love with has been reduced to Fox News and voter suppression.” You may be a conservative in which case, you would be the right person to ask. So I ask, what happened to you?

Remember at the turn of the century how American Conservatism thrived under George W. Bush? The attack on 9/11 had even me stepping to the right. American flags (made in China, btw) proliferated. I remember walking over Interstate 5 in Carpinteria, California and being amazed at the surge of patriotism on display on the cars and trucks passing below me.

By day three the spontaneous movement was still growing while I frankly had had enough of it. Continuing to wave the flag after you’ve made the point that you are a raving patriot, starts to look suspicious, like the waver was feeling guilty or afraid. Guilty that they haven’t done enough to prove their patriotism, usually those who haven’t served in the US military, or afraid they may be seen as one of the enemy, as though waving a flag proves patriotism. Hint: It doesn’t. It is too often something to hide behind. And that gets me back to conservatives again.

Where are they hiding in this mad, mad MAGA world? They were an organized political and social force. Now they have shrunk back behind the wallpaper, maybe waiting for someone to paint them red again. Where are the painters of conservatism?

I recall hearing a left-leaning woman who ran an antiques shop in southeast Indiana complain of a dinner party she had attended the night before. She said the host couple were conservatives and had invited a mixture of political leanings. The odd thing was the conservatives were all singing from the same song book, while the lefties were defenseless, independent and without a unified front.

Actually, she was complaining about how well the conservatives were organized and this was five or six years before the Tea Party uprising began in 2010. It was like the conservatives all received the same email each morning containing the day’s talking points. What happened to that united front?

The Tea Party certainly should be suspect in the mysterious disappearance of American Conservatism. Their rise to the ultra-right splintered American Conservatism and in that splitting weakened it. What had been the conservative Republican Party had become the radical right Tea Party and the less defined remainder, some leaning one way, some leaning another.

The conservative American had to ask themselves that definitive question, ‘Whose side are you on?’ Where it was once, one size fits all. Suddenly there were sides and sizes.

Then along came Donald Trump and his MAGA movement and like a great vacuum cleaner, it sucked up all the sizes and sides of Republican conservatism. The vacuum was created not by Trump’s policies and practices but by the sheer number of new Republicans flocking to the promise of the MAGA wing.

Wielding the power this vacuum created, conservative Republicans were challenged up and down the ballot, not by their Democrat opponents, but by MAGA radicals in the primaries, long before they stood up against the other party.

The new numbers gave more power to the primary races, and conservative Republicans who were not MAGA-leaning saw the writing on the wall. They fled public life in a torrent that continues today. Those who still remain are quiet. They comply while they wait for the winds of change to tell them vox populi is singing another song.

When it comes, as it will come, will it be in a language American Conservatism can understand? If so, they will see a renaissance; if not they may be painted over in another color entirely.

Did someone suggest, Yello?

Share