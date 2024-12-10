The greatest threat to Rojava since the fall of Assad is the status of al Hol and other prison camps housing ISIS fighters and ISIS related people. The US and Kurdish-led coalition now administers these prisons. If the new Syrian regime should call for their release as they released the prisoners in Damascus all hell would break loose. An overwhelming number of those prisoners would be likely to seek revenge upon the revolutionary forces controlling the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria, aka, Rojava.

Besides that, there’s the Turkish treat to Rojava. Rojava-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) lost control of the city of Manbji to the Turkish-backed rebel group on Monday. Reuters reports, “The United States and Turkey reached an agreement to ensure the safe withdrawal of U.S.-backed Kurdish Syrian forces (SDF) from the northern city of Manbij after an advance by Turkey-backed rebels, a Syrian opposition source said on Monday,” the day after the Assad regime fell.

According to Cristian Sykes in Freedom, “Following the fall of Assad’s regime, Rojava’s future is uncertain. It could become a NATO-backed autonomous region, or be defeated by the Islamist forces, with grave consequences. Rojava might explore closer relations with Iraqi Kurdistan, but the two regions’ differing political approaches could limit this potential alliance.”

Being defeated by the Islamic forces is out of the question. US and/or NATO backing needs to increase from 900 to 9000, a number that takes into consideration an immediate response to potential emergencies at those prison camps.

An affiliation with Iraqi Kurdistan is smart but it comes at a time when Iran-backed government officials in Baghdad have been slowly chipping away at Kurdish autonomy, so until the oil is flowing again, the Iraqi Kurds are not in a position of strength. Besides, the Iraqi Kurds are governed by a hierarchical capitalist system. Rojava is not. But an alliance with Rojava could be invigorating.

So Rojava’s path forward must be to become a NATO-backed autonomous region. (I wonder where you’d apply for that?) This would allow for the troop increase necessary to keep ISIS prisoners safely contained. It would also provide a larger focus on the experiment in direct democracy which is happening in Rojava.

Rooted in the ideas of ‘democratic confederalism’ first advanced by Murray Bookchin then adopted and adapted by Abdullah Ocalan, Rojava is an on-going experiment in bringing a radically-egalitarian, ecological society into being. Daily under the assault of war, they are exercising “direct-democratic institutions… transcending the system of the capitalist nation-state.”

This experiment in social-ecology should be made to flourish throughout the Middle East and beyond. It is the proven example of the kind of set of institutions we need to being to implement here. We have called for the disordering and quasi-demolition of our current government. We have to think about what’s next.

Leave a comment

Share