Victorian author Anthony Trollope was a keen observer of British politics as shown in his six-volume Palliser series which he considered “the best work of my life.” Of its main character he said, “I think Plantagenet Palliser stands more firmly on the ground than any other personage I have created.”

In chapter LXVIII of his fifth book in this series The Prime Minister he gives us some observations which are as valuable today as they were in 1876 when the book was published. He defines what it is to be a Conservative and what it is to be a Liberal, then waxes eloquent on equality.

“The Conservative, who has had an idea of the meaning of the name he carries, wishes, I suppose, to maintain the differences and distances which separate the highly placed from their lower brethren. He thinks that God has divided the world as he finds it divided, and that he may best do his duty by making the inferior man happy and contented in his position, teaching him that the place which he holds is his by God’s ordinance. … That lesson seems to be hardly compatible with continued improvement in the condition of the lower man.”

Later he says, “The Liberal, if he have any fixed idea at all, must, I think, have conceived the idea of lessening distances,—of bringing the coachman and the duke nearer together,—nearer and nearer, till a millennium shall be reached by…”

Here Phineas Finn, whom he is lecturing, interjects, “By equality?”

Planty Pall takes up the word, “Equality would be a heaven, if we could attain it. You are a Liberal because you know that it is not all as it ought to be, and because you would still march on to some nearer approach to equality; though the thing itself is so great, so glorious, so godlike,—nay so absolutely divine,—that you have been disgusted by the very promise of it, because its perfection is unattainable. Men have asserted a mock equality till the very idea of equality stinks in men’s nostrils.”

Then he shows his true colors as a Duke with tremendous wealth and as a Prime Minister with tremendous power. He says, “Equality is a dream. But sometimes one likes to dream,—especially as there is no danger that Matching” (his favorite home) “will fly from me in a dream.”

So we see Planty Pall’s conception of equality is both high and exalted and skewed by this economic reality, something we continue to wrestle with today.

The oddest thing to me is that we here in the New World had many ancient examples of that perfection of equality, “so great, so glorious, so godlike,—nay so absolutely divine.” The French missionaries who came among the Indigenous people of the northeast U.S. and Canada found exactly that and reported on it. Yet none but the finest Western philosophers of the day had any idea of just how glorious, how ‘absolutely divine’ those ‘primitive’ societies were.

We had that divinity as a way of life here, that is until ‘we’, meaning our Euro ancestors, smashed it like fine China from a whipping bull’s tail.

Anyway, that’s the goal; nothing less than divine equality.

Wake me up when we get there.

