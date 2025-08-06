Negotiations between the new Syrian government and the Kurdish Syrian Defense Forces of Rojava (northeast Syria) have reached an impasse over how exactly the SDF would be incorporated in the larger Syrian defense forces. Washington Kurdish Institute said, in March a “US-backed deal” formally committed Syria to recognizing Kurdish rights including “equal participation in Syria’s political transition,” and allowing SDF to remain armed and intact as a fighting unit. But, WKI wrote, “Damascus insists that no independent armed units can remain outside the national army's command.”

This impasse heated up on Monday when, according to the Council on Foreign Relations, the Syrian Democratic Forces said “they fought with government forces in Aleppo province despite a March agreement that aimed to integrate them into the country’s military. Syrian forces were also involved in clashes over the weekend in the southern region of Sweida, where violence last month displaced tens of thousands of people.”

At stake is the future of maybe 40,000 ISIS fighters and their families held captive in al-Hol prison camp. The camp’s security is managed by the SDF. But ISIS is taking advantage of the tensions and confusion in Syria’s new government, and is on the rise again. Unfortunately, US policy towards Syria is far from cohesive.