I have some questions about this meeting today between Secretary of War Pete Hegeseth and 800 top US military leaders. Two big things are our security and what we have to pay for it. On the positive side, one of the new military priorities is withdrawing US troops from Europe. This is something I support, something that should have been done decades ago.

But I don’t like the idea of using our military domestically against US citizens like me who protest whatever we damn well please. With the new European focus on increased defense budgets, the transition from US support to Euro support should mean the world is a safer place and we, in the US no longer pay the lion’s share for European security.

If that means a reduction of US military in general that should be reflected in a lessening of the US military’s annual budget which now exceeds $1 trillion per year and much more when we throw in the redundant cost of Homeland Security. I mean if you have a Defense Department, why do you need a Department of Homeland Security?

Another thing I wonder about this meeting is how long our military leaders will put up with Pete Hegeseth. The Washington Post has reported on a deep rift between unprofessional Trump Pentagon appointees and the professional military leaders which Hegeseth is calling on the carpet today. I wonder how much incompetence those military leaders will put up with. I suspect the many firings which Hegeseth has reportedly planned will be of those military leaders who are not MAGA supporters. Will they depart peacefully? I certainly hope not. I hope they are even now preparing for a work-around which would include ousting the incompetents, which of course would mean the Commander in Chief, himself, and his monkey manager, Pete Hegeseth.

In the past I’ve written about how without the Congress and the Supreme Court serving as balancing agents against the stark raving madness coming out of the White House, our hope for ensuring our democratic experiment continues is with the lower courts and the US military. The lower courts continue to do their part. Now it’s time for the military to take a stand. They are by far the strongest bulwark we have in keeping our democracy. Odd that we may have to go through a period of martial law to steady our ship of state.

Speaking of military matters, Columbian President Gustavo Petro came up with a very fecund concept. The problem is a toothless United Nations which can’t even stop the genocide in Gaza, even though it recognizes Israel’s on-going actions as genocide. Petro suggested the creation of a Global Salvation Army. This is not your neighborhood Sally Army with a brass band and Christmas collections. This would be a military wing which could enforce actions against atrocities like that in Gaza and Ukraine.

Since the United Nations is a peacekeeping mission, it might be that this Global Salvation Army would not be housed within the UN. My mind staggers at the possibility of forming another fully international organization which would have this military “peacekeeping” mission.

The problem of course is power. Give this GSA global power and with it comes global aspirations. But the power would not need to be concentrated in one place. If this Global Salvation Army was not a standing army but configured ad hoc, the power would also be ad hoc. Petro might have something here. Certainly if Trump thinks he’s a terrible leader, that’s something in his favor.

