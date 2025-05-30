Linden Avenue, Carpinteria, CA circa 1950s

We have a serious problem in these here dis-United States and this time it’s not Donald J. Trump and all the little Trumpazoids. It’s a systemic thing and it has to do with electing our president every four years. It’s like we change captains in mid voyage and the new captain doesn’t necessarily want to go where the last one was taking us. It is hard to plan for where we’re going when our destination keeps changing.

While this effect has been exaggerated by the last Trump administration, it has been there all along. Compare John Adams’ government direction with Thomas Jefferson’s or Ronald Reagan with Jimmy Carter. Carter put solar panels on the White House; Reagan took ‘em off. Polar opposites. One example of the drastic differences the country absorbed in our stride.

But then our ship of state, the part that the Internationals see, kept pretty much in a straight line. This is different. Our ship of state is floundering. We are sailing in flukey winds and we seem to have lost contact with the rudder. This is a systemic condition gone bananas. While the destruction of that system continues we need to do something to right it again.

When I came back to work in the states after an 18 year vacation on St. Thomas, our city government in Carpinteria, California had something I'd never seen before, a city manager, a permanent executive who made sure the ship of state ran smoothly even though the mayor was changed every few years. What a neat idea! Had I been a younger man at the time I would have liked to go back to school to become one. To me it had the appeal of being above the political storms blowing and flowing below.

The China example has exposed our weakness. They make long range decisions and are able to execute them because of the structure of their government. Meaning having one leader over decades tends to make for a straight running ship. But that does not appeal to us who have been brought up with democracy as our roots. We like our elections. We like our officials to rotate. That’s the cake we like to eat.

We need to make long range plans which our federal government can do and once done and underway cannot be undone. We have to stand by our contract, our obligation to do that thing, whatever we decide that thing is. That’s the part of the cake we don't have right now. So…what we need is a permanent US administrator, an Office of the Country Manager which would work on the federal level as the city manager does in Ionia, Michigan, for another example. The difference would be the Country Manager would be limited to carrying out federal government long range plans.

This position would be above politics. Its sole job would be to oversee those long range plans which are beyond the reach of the elected officials at any given time. This way we, the federal government, would be able to make and execute long range plans. We would also have our democratic elections as we do now. Newly elected officials would continue to have all the power and responsibilities as now. The only thing different would be the wall of authority enclosing those long range projects underway and giving the country manager control over them.

This would be taking some authority away from where it currently exists, with the Administration or with Congress. Because it creates a no-go zone for future congressmen and women, it would be a stretch of current authority. But if the country manager is in place, that authority would remain active. This results in finished projects. Think of what can be done in 20 years.

Carpinteria did that. They called it 2020 Vision, or something like that. I got there after they had finished their work. They came up with a little booklet which everyone in Carpinteria was then given. It contained the ideas they had come up with in a long and involving series of community envisioning meetings. They were working together towards a common goal. It was a trip and a half. The town blossomed because everyone knew what they wanted for their town in the future. That is the gift of long range planning. We don’t have that in the US government now and we need it. A Country Manager would solve that problem.

