The most important thing is not that Rojava’s government has changed its name. The important thing is that it is keeping a lid on ISIS in north and east Syria, and doing so with the help of the US Department of Defense yet in the face of repeated deadly attacks by Turkey on its citizens and infrastructure.

The Washington Kurdistan Institute forwarded a statement by the Internal Security Forces of the Democratic Administration of North and East Syria (AANES) (formerly the Autonomous Administration, etc.) which says for several days around October 23 “Turkey launched 129 drones and 15 warplanes and fired 1,024 shells, resulting in a total of 1,168 attacks. There were 14 civilian deaths and 4 military deaths…Additionally, 54 civilians and 14 military personnel were wounded… The Turkish attacks targeted bakeries, power and oil stations, and internal security forces checkpoints responsible for protecting the population.”

AlJazeera reported after the attacks the Turkish Ministry of National Defense "said 47 targets were ‘destroyed’ in the aerial offensive….” The ministry said “all kinds of precautions were taken to prevent civilian harm.”

Less than a week later the AANES’ military wing, the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), captured two Iraqi nationals who had “previously joined ISIS in Iraq before infiltrating into Syria.” They are alleged to be responsible for “multiple terrorist activities targeting SDF forces, civilians and self-administration institutions,” according to an SDF release.

Not far away in central Syria the U.S. military “struck a number of Islamic State group camps, killing as many as 35 militants,” U.S. Central Command reported.

CBS reports, “The airstrikes in the desert of central Syria were done Monday evening and targeted multiple locations and senior leaders of the group. The attacks came on the heels of a number of joint operations with Iraqi forces that targeted IS militants in Iraq.” Those militants SDF captured were trained in Iraq.

It’s odd that the US is working with Rojava to lesson the threat of ISIS, yet it’s supplying Turkey with the warplanes it uses to strafe and bomb our allies. Maybe that’s why Turkey seems to have the US corporate media under a blanket party. But this is bigger than Turkey. Whenever we see anomalies like these, immediately think military-industrial-congressional complex because that’s who monkey-wrenches the works. US warplanes used to bomb our allies, who else but the M-I-C complex could carry off that logic?

Case in point, in January the U.S. approved a $23 billion deal to provide, (meaning M-I-C complex sales) 40 of the latest F-16 fighter jets plus upgrade kits for Turkey’s older F-16s. In other words, Turkey is a prime customer of the US-Military-Industrial-Congressional complex, therefore they have the president’s privilege to bomb our trusted and honored allies. That’s just the way we roll!

Rojava Revolution

Bottom up democracy in action

By Gary A. Schlueter

Sing it with me post-Beatleites, “You say you wan’ a revolution. Wel-el, you know, we all want to change the world…You say you got a real solution. Wel-el, you know, we’d all love to see the plan.” Lo and behold 50 years later, here is the plan! Roll over Joe Biden. Tell Putinsky the news.

They got it going on in Rojava. It’s called the Rojava Revolution and it’s been growing in western Kurdistan since the early ‘90s if not before. Oddly enough, there is no official place called Kurdistan. The 40 million Kurds are generally agreed by social scientists to be “the largest nation without a state.”

Located in eastern Turkey, northern Iraq, northern Syria, eastern Iran it was the location of the world’s first historically attested civilization, Sumer. Sumerians invented city-states 6,000 years ago, which is ironic since its modern day iteration Rojava eschews the state and all that means.

The intellectual founder of Democratic Confederalism, the non-state governing system under construction in Rojava, Abdullah Öcalan, considers the nation-state “a hegemonic project to colonize, monopolize, control, discipline, measure and order by employing systematic attacks on ecologies of communities, peoples, nature and women.” This according to Dilar Dirik in his paper on the Rojava Revolution, ‘Stateless citizenship.’