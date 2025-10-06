I’ve got this feeling that, like individual people, nations have karma. I’ve never been able to develop this feeling into anything larger because the concept keeps slipping through my mental fingers, if you can imagine that. But Elias Crim’s Substack “Solidarity Hall” has given my mental fingers a good grip. In his essay “In the Bardo of Grief” E. Crim provides plenty of mental muscle power for me to advance from feeling nations have karma, to exploring what that means.

First of all his subhead: “What happens when a culture lacks the public rituals needed to ‘metabolize’ decades of shared suffering?” ‘Shared suffering’ is one of those phrases which help unlock my mental lethargy. It seems to me in our shared suffering is the stuff of national karma. Now I have a tool to wield. Not the nebulous ‘national karma’ which doesn’t seem to sit anywhere vaguely approachable, but ‘shared suffering’, the place that national karma resides. In other words, it resides not in an ethereal national archive, but in we, the people, our hearts and our minds. And this is also where our national malaise resides. There is no nation without us and there is no national karma without us.

Official Washington would want us to forget the malicious elements of our history as a nation. They have taken it to such a frenzied state an entire facet of our social life is under attack and in the process of being disappeared. (I hate that phrase but it works here.) American history is replete with monumental actions for which we should be ashamed. The dark deeds we as a nation have done continue today. The staggeringly fast assault on our democratic system in the United States disguises the scars being formed on our national karma. But we feel it, somehow, in our shared national grief.

In fact, we share the scars of all those dark deeds done in the name of our nation, under the flag we call ‘Old Glory’. Our flag. Our nation. Our shared experience we call today, this time in our history which Solidarity Hall says “increasingly feels like a shared nightmare.” He suggests, and I agree, that we are “somewhere in the middle of a mysterious transition to …somewhere else.”

That sounds familiar. Remember the New Age? That was all about transition. We had how-to magazines. We had the Whole Earth Catalog. There was New Age thinking and New Age music, still a beautiful contribution to the world’s music library. That’s what the whole hippie thing was all about, adjusting to the mysterious transition we were in. It came with electronic media. The electric light turned on and the old age was revealed. Suddenly there was the trajectory of our linear culture exploding into the omnipresence of a light bulb. McLuhan saw a light bulb as pure information. That was the birth of the New Age. It came to social life when the Baby Boom generation turned on and saw the light. It came to darkness when we went to war with Viet Nam, a country which was fighting for its own independence as we had done before. Nam scarred us, marked our national karma with a black brush. Our language changed. The guts and the gore we went through over there came home to the streets of Omaha and the walkways of Wisconsin. We lowered our standards as a nation after Viet Nam. We reshaped to accommodate this new influence, electricity and the creations it allows.

We’re caught now in a swirl of electronic growth via AI. Ultimately, AI will rule. Then we humans will no longer be the top dog on the planet. This was the prediction of Bill Joy in Wired 25 years ago. Could it be that Crim’s observation that we’re living through a shared nightmare, is our shared but vague understanding that this change is coming?

How can recognition of the dark deeds of our nation help us get out of this “shared nightmare”? Solidarity Hall Crim suggests “our American malady…is fundamentally spiritual in nature….We need a different spiritual lens at this moment in order to see more deeply.” It seems our history of buried suffering has created “a shared spiritual crisis of a particular kind.” The Viet Nam War is only one example of buried suffering and not the worst by far. Think of the shared suffering we have as a nation for how we introduced Africans to America. Slavery had to be burned out of our small ‘c’ constitution at the cost of civil war. Unfortunately, the hatred slavery bred is still with us as a nation.

Yet even slavery was not the darkest weight on our national psyche. That would be our continuing treatment of Native Americans, and by ‘continuing’ I mean all that was done in the past. Inihilation! It might be said that our nation’s destruction of the aboriginal life way and spiritual paths across this continent is at the root of our shared national malaise. The circle that was, was broken, replaced with the linear thinking that breeds and feeds off progress.

“Human societies that think and believe life functions in linear mode have forgotten that life is a great and sacred circle of relationships.” So sayeth Georges E. Sioui in Huron Wendat, the Heritage of the Circle. That linear mode is what McLuhan recognized as well. He saw it as beginning on a rapid scale after the creation of the printing press. People learned to toe the line, to follow one after the other like the words in these lines. Sioui says in this linear view of life “nothing is sacred any longer; everything is secular and must generate ‘progress’.”

This lack of the sacred is another reason for our national malaise. This continuous search for progress comes at the cost of the sacred. The sacred is there but the searcher after progress senses it not. The sacred centers and unifies us. The search for progress divides us and contributes significantly to the great social divisions in the United States today. These divisions and the violence they engender are the physical act of breaking up inherent in the transition we are suffering through.

And perhaps this transition will never be complete until as a nation and as a people we embrace the Amerindian heritage of the circle. Indian prophecies like the Ojibway speak of the coming of the destroyer. To finally end that destruction which will eventually destroy itself, the destroyers would need to adopt the Indian way. In a lame way, we as hippies saw that and blundered towards it like Yeats’ rough beast slouching towards Bethlehem.

Crim believes the shared nightmares we have as a nation could be healed by a new spirituality that shows itself in new rituals which recognize the sources of pain and addresses them directly. Speaking of America he says, “…no rebirth is coming in our case. At least not until we confront our lack of public occasions for lament like the three’ Great Chanting Ceremonies” undertaken for the war dead … in Viet Nam.”

Addressing the dead directly somehow serves as a healing balm. The Huron Wendat Feast of the Dead held irregularly every 12 years or so kept the spirits of the dead an active part of the life of the living. The living honored the dead and that formed the healing balm. Creating rituals to make that happen in America today is the task at hand for people like Elias Crim and his Solidarity Hall. The folks who begin to celebrate Halloween in late August might be unconsciously recognizing that need.

