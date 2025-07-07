Thanks to AI, I’ve discovered Ultimate Spinach. In saying ‘AI’ I’m assuming YouTube uses it to feed me its recommendations. Because I looked up Fairport Convention on a computer search, YouTube gave me a lot of Fairport Convention options on my television screen. My computer is up in my office on the second floor, my television is in the dining room on the ground floor. They are not linked except, it seems, through YouTube which takes my computer searches and amplifies them on my TV screen. That’s how Fairport Convention led to Pentangle which led to Ultimate Spinach.

I’d completely forgotten about Pentangle although I did have an album of their’s in my collection back when I was turning hippie. Back then the word among the nascent guitar players was that John Renborne was the one of the best. He was certainly one of the greatest guitar players in Pentangle; Burt Jansch being the other.

I first heard Pentangle on WABX, an independent FM station out of Detroit in the late ‘60s. Their disc jockeys called themselves ‘Air Aces’. I should establish that Detroit had a complete offering of musical genre’s back then. WEXL for country style; WCAR for lounge music and jazz; CKLW for Canadian radio, WJLB for the best black music; we also had several AM stations playing top forty which makes my never having heard of Ultimate Spinach all the more mysterious. If the music of Ultimate Spinach was ever aired in Detroit in the ‘60s, I never heard it. Of course, I was away for two years in the Army but that was ’66 & ’67. I was out by January 1968 when Ultimate Spinach’s first album appeared. I should have heard them. Their music fits me perfectly.

It’s Saturday evening. The sun is setting across the park to my left while in front of me the TV is playing ‘Mind Flowers’. I’m carried back to the spiritual center of the ‘60s movement. It can not be and has not been captured on film or in documentaries. All you see there is the gloss, the facade, the weirdness personified. You don’t feel the vibe of inner truth that we shared and that was everywhere I went and I went everywhere I could. I’d forgotten that wonderful truth but Ultimate Spinach brought it back to me on a hot Saturday night in June.

In ‘Mind Flowers’ “you hear the cry of 1,000 harpies/as tomorrow is gone/You are cleansed/You are cleansed.” All the while a snare snaps out a slow march hard on the down beat as an electric guitar screams softly of chaos to come. Somehow you feel above it. “You are cleansed/You are cleansed,” the robotic voice of the Ultimate Spinach creative spirit assures we who’ve come to listen.

‘Behold & See’ is the name of their album. Check it out. It’s genuine 1968 hippie soul music.

“You are blessed,” they sing. “You will never hear distortion again.”

That is Ultimate Spinach. Try Gilded Lamp of the Cosmos

