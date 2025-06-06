Bridal Veil Falls, Manitoulin Island

Ontario has 207 First Nation reserves, according to the Canadian Encyclopedia. Oddly enough, some of them are on unceded land. Unceded means “(of land or territory belonging to Indigenous peoples) not ceded or given up to a colonizing group or government.” (Obviously, this is not a Canada-only thing.)

Walpole Island (Bkejwanong), which is an Ojibwe/Odawa/Potawatomi reserve near the mouth of Lake St. Clair, is one of those unceded territories claimed by neither the United States nor Canada. The great Shawnee warrior/statesman Tecumseh is said to be buried on Walpole Island. It seems after he was killed at the Battle of the Thames in 1813, Tecumseh’s body was carried to Saint Anne Island and buried there, only to be reburied on Walpole Island in 1941.

My rich Uncle Nick’s summer house was located on Harsen’s Island just over the channel from Walpole Island and we had an Indian from there hanging out with our gang when I was growing up on Detroit’s northeast side. Back then, I never knew Walpole Island was unceded, nor did I care. But now I take it as a source of pride that the white man did not gobble up all of the original people's land.

Still, it seems, the Canadian government would like to cede the unceded with a modern treaty. Wikipedia tells us, "The Government of Canada started recognizing Indigenous land claims in 1973…. Comprehensive claims are assertions of Aboriginal title by Indigenous groups over their ancestral lands and territories…. It is through this process that claims are now negotiated, with the goal of signing a modern treaty which asserts Canadian sovereignty over unceded Indigenous lands…. As of 2017, a total of 25 modern treaties have been signed, and 140 Indigenous groups are in the process of negotiating a comprehensive claim with the federal government.”

Wiki also tells us the people of Walpole Island are now “trying to solve their grievances with the Crown with a specific claim.” I read this as meaning unceded land like Walpole Island Reserve is under threat. According to Ojibway elder Edward Benton-Banai, Walpole Island was the first stopping point in the Great Lakes where the Anishinabe migration settled. He estimated that to be around 1400 AD. That means the Three Fires Confederacy of Ojibway-Odawa-Potawatomi have made their home on Bkejwanong for over a thousand years.

Their next stop which Benton-Banai labels their fourth stop, was on Manitoulin Island. “On the largest island in this chain, the Sacred Megis appeared to the Anishinabe,” he wrote in The Mishowmis Book. They started around 900 AD in New Brunswick following the Sacred Megis shell to their ultimate destination “where food grows on the water.” He wrote, “Slowly, the Anishinabe gathered until Manitoulin Island became known as the capital of the Ojibway nation.”

Today, Manitoulin Island, “the largest lake island in the world,” hosts six Anishinaabe reserves.

Wiki: "In 1862, the government opened up the island to settlement by non-Native people by the Manitoulin Island Treaty.” But the Wikwemkong refused to sign the treaty and their land was held back from development and white intrusion. On their website they explain: “Wiikwemkoong did not sign the treaty and vehemently opposed any treaty making with the Crown.”

This means not all of Manitoulin Island is unceded, only the Wiikwemkoong Reserve. It seems the other five reserves are under Crown treaties.

The Wikwemkong website says, “We have retained these lands for our future generations so that they can continue to be Anishinaabe. We have not relinquished any of our rights to any of the lands in the Great Lakes Basin to any Nation. We continue to govern the waters, air, and lands including islands, as our ancestors have since time immemorial. These lands are the homelands of the Peoples of the Three Fries Confederacy: The Odawa, Ojibway and Potawatomi.”

Then things got stronger. In 1968, the Indigenous people of Point Grondine and South Bay reserves amalgamated with the Manitoulin Island Unceded Indian Reserve to create the Wiikwemkoong Unceded Indian Reserve. "In 2014, the Constitution—Wiikwemkoong G’chi Naaknigewin was ratified, birthing a renewal of pride in our unique political and legal history.”

This uniqueness and the vitality of their community was rewarded around the same time when the Department of Canadian Heritage “designed Wikwemkong as one of several Cultural Capitals of Canada.”

So it’s safe to say, today Wikwemkong and Walpole Island are proudly free of the vagaries, changes and downright Trumpian vacilations of federal governments. Wish they had a confederacy to join.

PS In all the research I did for this story, Wikwemkong was spelled two ways, so I did the same here.

