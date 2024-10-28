Fall scene Whitewater Valley

In a recent twiddle-lee-dee, Trump wrote, “Abortion has dropped way down as an issue…A 52 year contentious issue will finally be coming to a close. The focus now is on the broken Border, inflation and the Economy!” Ergo, there are three weak legs to Trump’s stool—and without abortion, he has only three. They are, in no particular order, inflation, the economy and the border with Mexico.

As Kamala Harris made quite clear at the one and only 2024 presidential debate, Trump himself is responsible for killing the Congressional bi-partisan border bill. Why? We know why? So he can claim it as a stump of his stool. Sensible people understand that. We have watched it unfold and knew it before Kamala documented it for history. So the border situation as it exists is on Trump. Therefore, as a platform leg it won’t hold his substantial girth.

That leaves inflation and the economy as Trump’s platform stumps. Both were a problem last year, but the economy is going gang busters now. Help wanted signs here in the Whitewater Valley now read, ‘Help Needed!’. And while we are still adjusting to the egregious increase in consumer prices for certain groceries and Domino’s pizzas, we are at a reasonable plateau of inflation. In other words, inflation is not a problem, coping with the new higher prices is. Kamala Harris has a platform plank which promises to look into price gouging.

Anyone who spends money in this country has stories of price gouging. Mine has to do with bulk herbs. A pound of peppermint which might have sold for $7-12 last year is now in the mid-thirties in some places. I no longer shop there. There is no fiscal reason why the price of loose leaf peppermint should have more than doubled. There is no reason why a pizza should cost closer to $20 than to $10 but it is. I smell conspiracy in both cases, but if Harris is elected, those who have conspired will soon start to perspire.

So when you look at it closely, we see Trump’s platform really hasn’t a leg to stand on. Regarding abortion, sensible people believe it is a very important platform point in favor of Kamala Harris for obvious reasons. Hard nosed economists tell us the US economy is doing fine. Trumpers can’t hear that. Our own experience tells us inflation is under control. They won’t hear that. Immigration policy will evolve when Trump stops stopping it from what passes for governmental healing.

Without any legs Trump’s platform devolves to what we have heard and read about Project 25 where all of these ‘issues’ pale by comparison. Still, Trump will have tens of millions of Americans voting for him this year. It doesn’t seem natural.

Music Monday

Listen to the Old Hippie Show today from 4 to 7 pm on WECI 91.5 FM Earlham College Radio

Share