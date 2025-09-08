Fort Knox Bullion Depository

Gold fudger

Not that Trump needs any more ideas about how to fleece John and Jane Q. Public, aka We, the people, but, heck, it’s low hanging fruit that needs to be plucked. I'm talking about all the gold in Fort Knox.

Hasn’t Donald J. Trump realized that that vast tranche of sparkling largesse is just crying out to be ‘liberated,’ an old word hippy outlaws used when they pilfered something they needed more than the actual owner. I once ‘liberated’ a bottle of Lancers rosé from a huge liquor store on Eight Mile Road. It was a very liberating experience because the clerk saw me do it and smiled me out the door.

Here’s what I would do if the Supreme Court protected me from anything I did while I was running this show. I’d adorn every federal building in the District with gold filigree as Trump has done with the place we formerly called the White House. To make sure it is real gold, he should ensure it comes from the vaults at Fort Knox. Once a mechanism is set up for removing gold from Fort Knox, the rest is easy.

Trump plasters the federal walls in public halls and in private with Fort Knox gold recast as expensive ornamentals. Trump takes a victory lap of the media for bringing golden beauty to the otherwise gray-green interiors.

Then just before it is time for him to fade into his well-cushioned obscurity Trump will issue a final Executive Order awarding himself all the gold ornaments for his stalwart service to the oligarchy and the authoritarian way. His real estate team hauls it all away, Fort Know is lighter with less gold and no one knows how to approach mounting a legal challenge. He argues it was given for his service as President, therefore the Supreme Court’s ruling protects him from literally robbing Fort Knox.

It could happen. You never know.

America Needs You!

Proud Boys to ICE men?

I wonder who these ICE agents are? I wondered about the initial group because they are such thugs. I wondered what percentage of Americans, or any other thusly endowed country, jump at the chance to do bodily harm to others when they can do it legally in the service of their country?

Then when I heard ICE couldn’t recruit enough agents through their usual process of application and evaluation so they just opened it up to anybody, I wondered who those low life's were, or make that ‘are’ for they are with us now? Federal government employees with no qualifications getting paid with benefits to bear arms, wear masks and harass and detain with force, where possible, hard working people whose only crime is they came to America. That sentence needs no verb. It is a direct object. It is the world we’ve fallen into in these latter days.

I have an editorial assignment for you, investigative researcher: Get a list of new hires at ICE since the Big Beautiful Bill became an Act of Congress. Compare that list with known members of the Proud Boys, The Boogaluvians, The Little Bastards and all the other alt-right, all racist all the time orgs. I’ll bet you’ll find ICE is employing people who a few years ago actively sought to overthrow the government of the United States. And if so, what plots are unfolding due to the new opportunities this unprotected underbelly offers?

I remember those days when an angry group of us wanted to overthrow the US government. Experience showed us we could not do it by force, so we chose instead to join them and by doing so make change from within.

From my neck of the woods came Carl Levin and Tom Hayden, to mention a few. But the long term lesson from this experiment in internal revolution was, and is, it don't work. I expect the Proud Boys et al will learn this lesson soon. Once inside the square, one takes on the shape.