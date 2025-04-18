Last Friday on the PBS Newshour David Brooks credited Jonathan Rauch’s story in The Atlantic for refining our concept of Trump authoritarianism as in fact patrimonialism, a word I had not heard of before then. Brooks said, “Authoritarianism is based on institutions and a set of laws — but patrimonialism is the attempt to turn the government into a family business.”

He said that’s how things were run before democracy took hold, government “was run by families and the family enriched itself and they took after anybody who threatened the family. It’s a little like mafioso…. It's like, you're making an offer you can't refuse. And so Trump is treating the justice system the way the head — the father of this patrimonialistic system would treat it.”

He also introduced another less obscure term into the group think we call media news, that word is ‘corruption.’ He declared, "This regime is about corruption.” And tariffs are the obvious article of that corruption.

“What is a tariff?" he asked. "It's an amassing of political power over the economy. And what do people do who are in the economy who want to keep their business alive? They have to find a way to bribe the political leaders who run the tariffs.”

He added, “The fact that Trump's in the center of all these negotiations puts him in the center of a web of corruption.”

As I watched this I thought of the source of Trump’s corruption, Roy Cohn. I believe taking Cohn’s advice in the early ‘70s has made Trump literally insane, and as I’ve written before, there should be a cognitive and psychological test for anyone who wants to run for the highest office in our land, this land which is your land, this land which is my land. I demand no crazy presidents and no felons, but we’ve got both wrapped up in one man.

From ‘The Roy Cohn Playbook’ aired October 18, 2024 on PBS’s Frontline we learned Cohn taught Trump never to admit guilt and that you can turn around any situation just by ignoring the facts and going after your attacker. This is the essence of what Donald J. Trump is today and it is the essence of insanity when carried out successfully over a lifetime.

To quote Frontline: “Cohn knew before almost anyone else did that the court of public opinion is often more important than the court of law…. Cohn’s lesson was ‘don’t play by the rules’. … For Donald Trump, Roy Cohn’s playbook would become a guide to life, business and politics.”

When I lived on St. Thomas I had a girlfriend who managed a swanky restaurant overlooking Charlotte Amalie. The owners of the restaurant were two militant and very proud lesbians. Many of their clientele were of the same ilk, making it a very hip place to see and be seen.

Susan, my girlfriend at the time, told me it was a favorite haunt of Roy Cohn when he was on-island. She said he was a gay boy, though neither word really fits such a sad, demented man. If you are equipped with what is called ‘gaydar’, the ability to suss out a homosexual from behind the many vales of straightness, check out any of the many YouTube videos where Cohn is seen speaking. You’re gaydar will go off.

What does it matter if Trump’s ethical advisor Roy Cohn was gay? Good question. I’m not sure it does except in a homophobic, hit below the belt kind of way. But then, maybe it does. When Cohn was working for J. Edgar Hoover, who was also gay, both men acted straight and actually went after their homosexual counterparts in government and business. That shows a kind of moral decrepitude that makes any advice from Cohn highly tainted with a stench that now has been passed on to our president.

So I guess maybe it does matter.

There’s nothing wrong with being homosexual,. It is a natural condition. There is something wrong with distortion and corruption. And there is something wrong with a president whose modus operandi is based on them.