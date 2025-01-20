“The idea that political virtue is all on one side is both mischievous and absurd,” so sayeth Anthony Trollope’s fictitious prime minister Pllantagenet Palliser in The Prime Minister. Those of us with common sense know that’s true, though currently we don’t act like it.

By the time you read this Donald J. Trump will probably be president of the United States again. Yet before he has even taken the oath of office he has coereced Benjamin Netanyahu to stop the genocide in Gaza and, it seems, circumvented the court’s decree and reinstated Tik Tok and as working time bomb again.

The former is an heroic act, the second probably an act of economic cronyism. But I’ll bet both are very popular and while I don’t know how much virtue is involved in either one, I applaud them and I am not a Trumper, but I am not one of the 45% of Americans who despise him, according to Steven Levitsky in the latest issue of The New Republic.

Here he and co-author Daniel Ziblatt are interviewed by NR editor Michael Tomasky in an article entitled ‘What If The People Don’t Care’, something that probably passed through your mind, too, soon after the election in November.

As expert Trump watchers and social and/or political scientists, they have some good news and some bad news, though neither comes with a guarantee. The best news in my opinion is from the Z man: “The most overt form of authoritarianism possible in a democracy is using violence to try to gain power and not accepting the results of an election. When Republicans won in 2024, these two threats vanished. …Perhaps this is a kind of positive sign?”

I see a possible change in Trump reflected in an off-handed quote of his, something about how since he has won this second time “everyone wants to be my friend.” That might be our secret weapon. Maybe we should all love the hate out of the man. Remember the subtitle of Stanley Kubrick’s film ‘Dr. Strangelove’? It was ‘How I Stopped Worrying and Learned to Love the Bomb.’ That’s the spirit we need on this inaugeration day.

Other good news from Levitsky and Ziblatt includes, from Z, “If Trump remains pretty popular, some of the worst kind of abuses one might imagine are actually in some way unnecessary because he’s quite popular.”

He then talks about the new Trump coalition: “It’s a populist coalition, by which we mean that it’s not a coalition that’s rooted in a shared set of economic interests….I think the fragility of his populist coalition is one reason he might not succeed….If one looks at the economic policies proposed by the Trump administration, tax cuts for wealthy, protectionism, inflationary kinds of policies, you could very well imagine the economic policies failing, and very quickly this coalition falling apart.”

El L added, “I could not have imagined in 2017 a future in which Trump would govern as he governed and then win the popular vote in 2024…. We’re going to see classic authoritarian behavior… to change the cost benefit calculation of actors across the political spectrum and throughout civil society so that they have an incentive to sort of step to the sidelines….So I think this government will, far more than the first Trump administration, politicize key state agencies and wield them in ways that raise the cost of continued opposition.” This, by the way, is the beginning of the bad news.

Other bad news includes what those key actors do with their hour on stage. Ziblatt thinks, “Once you’ve placed loyalists in the positions of power, these guys become almost like free agents, and they can carry out abuses unsupervised or in competition with each other, and that, too is a dangerous situation.”

Levitksy responded to Editor Tomasky’s declaration of “the three categories of activities that authoritarians engage in to change a democracy into a quasi-democracy or an authoritarian regime: capturing referees, sidelining players and changing rules.”

He responded, “Once you’ve done that, once you’ve captured the referees, then you can weaponize them, then you can deploy them to go after rivals, changing the rules is more what you do to permanently lock in power.” Later he added, “I don’t think Trump will lock in authoritarian power, but he can do a lot of damage with the power he has.”

Ziblatt thought, “When you don’t see the media reporting on things, or when you see people who previously were critical pulling their punches, then you begin to see that the silences are speaking volumes in a way. (I won’t mention any names but New York Times columnist and PBS Newshour regular David Brooks displayed that tendency shortly after the election.)

Z speaks specifically about the dangers unqualified people can do leading huge government agencies. “If you appoint people, let’s say Robert Kennedy, somebody who has no idea how to evaluate scientific reports and so on, that’s a recipe for a disastrous, ineffective society.” But there is something even worse, as he said, “The appointment of competent loyalists may even be worse news for democracy than the appointment of incompetent loyalists.”

They conclude with good news sort of tainted gray. L: “The reality is that life will go on as usual for most people during the Trump administration.”

Ziblatt has some hopeful news for us should the worst come to pass: “But when citizens lose their democracy around the world, the record is pretty clear: They clamor to get it back, and they begin to appreciate it.”

