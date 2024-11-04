Matriarch’s chair

It’s the job of the national media to keep us anxious about the outcome of the election tomorrow. Judging by the flare up of emotional pain due to the possibility of Trump taking the White House again, I’d say they are doing a good job. But their good job is a bad job for American voters, meaning a great portion of the American public.

Media-wise, to keep us on edge is to draw us ever closer to the TV screen where, of course, we are fed more anxiety and are neither satisfied nor sated. It is the equivalent of eating junk food from little dime bags (which, of course, now cost $2.29 each).

Even at this late hour (election-wise), I have a suggestion for all election anxiety sufferers. Don’t listen to all the bull shit. Think of it as those moments before entering the study hall just prior to the test beginning. I’m thinking specifically about the Iowa IQ tests we used to sit in public school, back when IQs were thought to have meant something.

If you remember, there were always bunches of people standing around making barely articulate noises from their mouths and gesticulating a lot with their hands. What they were doing was sharing their anxiety, which if it’s shared with the otherwise anxious, doesn’t work at all. It just compounds the anxiety.

I used to travel through those clouds of angst like a hot knife through butter, hurrying into the study hall to take a quiet seat and await the object of their anxiety, ie the Iowa test.

This is what you should do if you are feeling election angst; turn off the TV, or at least the TV news, ignite the fire, pick up a book and relax in your cozy chair. Oh, by the way, you should also vote, but voting alone does not buffer one from public confusion. Rise above it. Slide below it, but don’t participate in it. And don’t let in participate in you.

That’s the wisdom of preparing for the Iowa IQ test, but there is a more immediate Iowa IQ test which should alleviate some of that Trump-might-win anxiety. I heard it first from Art Cullen, the editor of the Storm Lake, Iowa newspaper.

Yesterday morning, an unusual time for a Cullen column, he announced that a recent Des Moines Register poll showed that Harris had taken a three-percentage-point lead over the world’s worst garbage man. Cullen began waxing Shakespearean, “It doth restoreth my soul….” He reported the poll was “conducted by Ann Selzer” whom he called “the gold standard for America.” The poll found the biggest issue for Harris supporters was saving democracy, which came in at “over 50%, followed by abortion at 22%.”

The thing is women voters now favor Harris “two-to-one.” This was echoed this morning in Huffpost which reported, “The determination of so many women to elect Harris over Trump could prove decisive.”

Heather Cox Richardson in her Substack ‘Letters from an American’ gave credit to the shift in Iowa from deep red to a hazy shade of purple to the state’s strict abortion laws since the not-so Supreme Court eviscerated Dobbs. She wrote, “The obvious driver for women and seniors to oppose Trump is the Dobbs decision. The loss of abortion care has put women’s lives at risk.” Richardson added, “The same process is playing out in all the states that have banned abortion.”

Judging by the Iowa polls finding that over 50% of the Harris supporters are on board because they feel democracy, itself, is at stake, I’d say Heather may be a bit myopic on this one.

The abortion issue is big, but the possibility of losing our democracy is even greater, and I’m beginning to feel like it is the deciding issue this time around. If that is so, even red meat deep fried Indiana may surprise us when the dust finally settles later this week.

A few weeks ago I predicted a Harris landslide, then when I did my 200-mile drive around I came back feeling Trump was on top. Now with this new Iowa poll I’m back to where I was before. Harris will win and it will be by a lot.

Sans souci.

Recommendations

For what it’s worth, I recommend both Art Cullen’s and Heather Cox Richardson’s Substacks. Art offers good sense from an Iowa perspective and sound socio-poliltical observations. Heather is a compiler of today’s political news from a historical perspective. Art’s paper has won a Pulitzer prize and Heather has had a one to one interview with President Joe.

