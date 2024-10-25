Two roof view

After traveling through southeast Michigan recently, I am not so sanguine about Kamala Harris’ victory over he who shall not be named. The Trump signs were everywhere. Driving along West Jefferson and North Dixie Highway those downriver neighbors looked like they were trying to outdo themselves. It got so depressing I was forced to take I-75 back, and still there were two Trump signs even there.

The trouble is both the Harris-Walz and Trump-Vance signs are predominantly blue. Oh there were a few red Trump signs, but mostly both opponents are running under the blue banner, robbing yet another sideshow of its meaning.

When Trump signs were red, as you were driving you could see that out of the corner of your eye. I trained my eye to not look at anything red and it sorta worked. But now that trick too is moot. I look to the blue sign to see Harris but it’s Trump instead, overwhelmingly Trump.

Indiana has been successfully gerrymandered Republican. Alfred E. Neuman could be on the ticket and he’d get elected president just because he was Republican. So even though there are more Harris signs than the other in the cities around here like Richmond, Oxford, and Dayton, the country side is mostly Trump signs, not as many as before, and not in some of the same places, but he still wins on the country set who want less government, but have neither a plan for what they do want, or the ability to reflect on what the government they don’t want does for them.

Ohio was the same way, if not more so. There seem to be more Trump fanatics in northwest Ohio, yet Ohio is more likely to be a contested state compared to Indiana until that gerrymandering bull shit is fixed.

Harris had strongholds in some of the small towns. Little Lynn, Indiana has a Democratic Party headquarters in a storefront on Main Street aka US 27. I almost drove into a parked car craning my neck to be sure of what I saw. This is of eye bulging significance. A full step further than I would have expected.

There are also Harris fanatic towns in northeast Ohio, some using banners and enlarged photographs. In Swanton, Ohio just southwest of Toledo both sides of the main drag were covered with Harris supporters. It was like driving through a cocoon of sanity. It made me think, this is cool, this is useful, this is how you find a place of like-minded people. How nice would that be? Well Harris victory or no Harris victory, Swanton, Ohio will be a stronghold of the old fashioned blue.

And my advice to you who might be of fleet foot, drive around the region of your choice and mark the signs in a general way. That with this first hand intelligence you might pick your way accordingly.

