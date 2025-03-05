What do Budweiser, Apple computers and Donal Trump have in common? They all had to get worse to get popular, really popular. Take Budweiser first.

When I was a teenager our gang were beer drinkers. We tried everything Detroit had to offer beer-wise and I came up with the conclusion, Budweiser was the best. But in those days Budweiser was a premium beer. We had two categories back then regular and premium. The next best beer in those days was a local beer called Altes. Imports were part of the picture but not a big part.

Some time between those beach-beer-bongo days and when I got back from Nam in ’67, Budweiser transitioned from a premium beer to a regular beer. The result was astounding. The beer itself was not as good. It was thinner, less hoppy and regrettable overall. That’s when Altes became my favorite beer, but Altes stayed a local beer and Budweiser rose to become the best selling beer in America, if not the world. Mark that, quality went down, sales went up.

Now let’s talk about Apple computers. When they had their own operating system Apples were the best commercially available in their price range. Wang actually had a better computer, but you needed half a room to contain the sprawling thing and it cost an arm and a leg. Gus Danielson, an attorney/accountant on St. Thomas at the time, had one which he used to call his ‘Big Wang!’

Apple computers used to do everything you needed to do when they had Apple operating systems, HD movie capacity, CD read/write capacity, and much more. When Apple went to an Intel operating system those things gradually fell off. The price of the computer itself continued to rise incrementally, but the quality of the machine has steadily fallen off, until I’m not sure I will buy another one and yet my entire computer life since 1987 it’s always been Macs for me.

Yet Apple’s better computers never got much more than a 10% market share, which meant bad guys who created malware would tend to write for the 90% market, leaving us Mac-users free running and sanitary as a well tended toilet. With Apple’s lesser computers, the company reached the top of the global charts, sales and profit-wise.

Again the better produce sold less, the lesser product sold more.

And now we come to Donald Trump. I’m not sure Donald Trump ever had a better operating system or better taste than he does now. But in his relative silence, he was an icon. Remember, the cameo appearances he would make in movies like ‘Home Alone’? We’d recognize him immediately and feel better because we had spotted the rare epitome of both the Playboy philosophy and the American dream. Out of sight he was at his height, but when he descended on that golden escalator to condescend to run for President he came down in our eyes, those of us who made those foolish Playboy/American dream connections.

Like premium Budweiser and early Apple computers as he descended into common use he rose in popularity until November 2024 when he proved he was the Bud/Mac of human beings, not as good as he was but by far the favorite. Proving, I guess, that old trope attributed to PT Barnum, “Nobody ever lost a dollar by underestimating the taste of the American public.”