I never have the right words to counter my MAGA neighbors when we find ourselves together on a warm summer porch seated and in the shade. I hear their arguments but I can’t refute them. I don’t have the words. I’m too busy digesting what I heard and sorting what it means.

One day last fall when I went into town to get my mail I saw an old musical comrade sitting on his porch taking it all in. So I joined him. He caught me up on the latest about the people we knew. We picked some old scabs and soothed ‘em over again with new words. Got honest about how much or how little music we were playing these days. Agreed that we still have all the ideas about what we want to do, we just don’t have the steam to carry them out.

Then I mentioned billionaires and he stymied me when he said something like, ‘It’s the rich men who create the companies who make the jobs.’ That, in essence, was why he was for Trump.

I would have had to go too far from reality to answer him properly. My answer would have been theoretical while his statement was real. Business owners make work for working people. You could look at it like a class system, except everybody’s doing some kind of business, or how could they make ends meet? Because of its fluidity, class is the wrong way to look at it.

The people he was talking about are successful businessmen whom he respects greatly. They are a necessity in our capitalistic system. But what would it look like if this weren’t a capitalistic system? How would labor work?

As I ponder Fluid Tribal is suggested. Where is creation of employment in a fluid tribal system? It redounds from tribal takeover of the means of production by the labor pool of that particular company or corporation. It’s like targeted socialism in that the fluid tribe that owns and operates the labor-producing facility exclusively share the ownership, not the general society at large as in Socialism, I suspect.

Fluid tribes would then be rampant and individuals would likely be members of more than one. I’m reminded of the clan system among the original Iroquois of Le Détrioit. Clans would weave people of far flung places together as clan membership denoted an extra-familial, extra-tribal kinship. There may be a need for clans in the Fluid Tribal system, or it might be that the fluidity itself forestalls the need for clans. Time would work that one out, I’m sure.

So here it is six months later and I still have no realistic answer or rebuttal to his simple assertion that rich people create jobs. That was his experience and he had been a working man all his life even when he and his wife ran their successful B&B. He had hired people before so he knew the issue on both sides, owner and labor. When he had money and was spending it on a big project he hired people but most of the time he was a working man.

His statement projected outward would eventually include Donald Trump, Elon Musk and every other billionaire job creator. Heaven knows Trump continues to make an awful lot of work for lawyers all over America.

Taking my friend’s principle and applying it to billionaires who own corporations which employ thousands of workers, rich people do make jobs; it looks like the richer you get, the more jobs you create. The trouble is ‘rich’. Rich is an after-effect of success in business. It does not lead job growth. Success leads job growth and success is non-partisan.

But still that’s no answer to the truth that rich people create jobs. In our system, they do. That doesn’t make them qualified to run a government, though. A government is not a business. Business success is based on making a profit. Government success is making sure its people are served and satisfied. Business people look at government for places to save money. That’s why they are not qualified to be governmental leaders.

It is conceivable that a business leader could get it, get that government services should not be looked at as profit centers or not. Their mission is higher than that. Government services are there to serve we the people. Cuts to them, even in the name of saving money, are cuts to us directly. They cut into the quality of our everyday lives when they cut government services we have grown as a society to expect.

