I’m beginning to feel the noose tighten. My right to speak freely about whatever I damn well please is being squeezed by the great anaconda that is Project 25 and the Trump White House. I’m slightly chilled at the very writing of those words, Project 25 & Trump. It may soon be time to invent an underground vocabulary to stand in for names which attract MAGA Miller’s attention like Project 25 and Trump. For ‘Trump’ I suggest ‘Vex’ as in ‘vexatious litigator. (See yesterday’s post.)

When marijuana was illegal we had words we’d use over the phone because we figured the authorities were listening. With my man in Carpinteria it was ‘documents’. I worked at the paper and that seemed a logical substitute for pot which itself was a substitute for marijuana which itself was a pejorative favored by William Randolph Hearst when he needed to create a public enemy so he renamed it with a Mexican substitute he thought sounded sinister—marijuana, little Mary Jane. But all of it is ganga, though I have no doubt wherever it grew naturally, the people there would have known it and named it.

Pot aside, we have lost public television and public radio, at least severely curtailed their operations. We have the need for the programing they supplied us with. We have just lost the distributor of that supply to our radios and TVs. The need for that quality programming will not go away. But it seems it must take another shape. Distribution is the issue. Well that and how to pay for it.

Is it a question of airwaves? The Federal Communications Commission is in charge of public airwaves (though thinking people may wonder why). I had to apply to them for a license to disc jockey back on St. Thomas in the halcyon days. Their authority is strong with conventional broadcasting operations like television and radio, but by the content and sheer amount of digital distributors, the FCC’s grasp of authority weakens. Somewhere out there is beyond the purview of the US FCC. Hello Canada. Or may I say,‘Au Canada’.

Could the solution to saving freedom of speech broad cast over the US be to take it to Toronto? Sounds like a movement to me. And it even has a built in slogan: Take it to Toronto! I'm sure official Canada would welcome the commerce.

That path for Canadian broadcast stations to target their programming to both Canadian and US audiences has already been trodden. CKLW in Windsor, Ontario was a 50,000 watt pop and rock station that because it was in Canada could broadcast at full blast 24 hours a day. US stations were restricted in how long they could go full bore by the FCC.

With radio you need proximity, but with digital you have global possibilities. Country of origin controls content and everything MAGA Miller’s anaconda has strangled so far could easily pass Canadian broadcasting muster.

Regarding local radio stations, they could be fed in the same way they are now. Local stations would have to carry on as they always have, strongly volunteer, funded by a college or university and/or listener and commercial support. The big difference would be the country of origin of their national programming and since it’s a non-tariffable service, the US neither has a say nor collects any revenue.

I realize a sort of oafishness in trying to envision how our ability to receive free-wheeling comic speech will look in the not too distant future. We know it will not be the same. The villainy that has sent Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Kimmel to the sidelines has skewered through the beating heart the continuum from Jack Paar, Steve Allen, Johnny Carson, David Letterman and so many more.

May it very well not rest in peace!

