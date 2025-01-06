Snow Fountain

Snowbound.

The Great Lakes and a great swath of the northeast is shutdown, no school, no work, no churches, no bars. Snowbound. Stay home and celebrate. But what are we celebrating? Ahhh, that’s where I come in.

You think this is just the usual freak winter storm which comes around every five years or so. Not so, Grasshopper. This is not a natural thing; this is a supernatural thing when you see it from the right light. And that light is all shades of Honolulu Blue. Yes, now you’re getting it.

This is God’s way of saying He/She and/or It is a Lions fan. He’s telling us, ‘Go have fun. Throw snowballs. Slide down hills. Take a sleigh ride. Build a bon fire. Roast marshmallows. Look out at the beauty and savor the Lion’s victory.’ It’s a rare thing and well-liked by the Devas above.

When the New England Patriots or the Kansas City Chiefs win their conference , it’s like, ho hum, weather as usual. When the Lions win, which they’ve never done since the modern NFL was created in 1966, the world as we know it comes to a halt and all faces turn north wondering what’s next. This is a rare thing. Even rarer than this winter storm we are all enjoying in our own peculiar ways.

When the Lions claw their way to the top it makes history. In fact, it was done in an historic atmosphere from the get-go. I mean Lions v. Vikings, two teams at 14 wins and 2 losses. As the great Tirico told us, in the 17,098 NFL games played since its inception, this is the first match-up between two teams at 14 and 2.

Okay, pause to enjoy the lovely view of perspective. Now see this—not only was it the last game of the regular season, not only was it a Sunday Night Football game available to all, it also meant something. At stake was who was going to be the number one seed in not only the Norris Division, cough, cough, but champion of the original, the oldest, the entire National Football Conference. Nothing higher but winning the Super Bowl.

Of course, simply playing in the Super Bowl is statuesque but it doesn’t come with a title. Neither does it come with a week off to lick ones wounds as this snow-blinding victory does.

“So munch on, crunch on, take your nuncheon, breakfast, supper, dinner, luncheon* take this fair day when the northeast world pauses snowbound and celebrate. The Lions won.

Share

* from ‘The Pied Piper of Hamlin’ by Robert Browning