Wild cards

While other people watch a football game consuming product and belching beer and fan-filled cheer from their beefy hearts, I hurriedly make notes. While doing so I came upon the name ‘Demarvion’ and I knew what I had to do — Archive it!

Demarvion probably did not exist until his parents put it together from sounds they liked. What a creative concept! Instead of consulting some book for a name the parenting couple mutually agree on, they simply put together syllables they like or are in fashion.

I suspect the ‘De’ in Demarvion comes from the Italian prefix meaning ‘of’. Louie deMonaco’s people were ‘of’ Monaco, for instance. As the Detroit junior league football team Wish Egan Eagles, the monsters of State Fair and Schoenherr, we had a family of quarterbacks named DeAngelo. We used to play big games against the inner-city Detroit teams and I wouldn’t be surprised if that’s what started the fad. They’d hear the name DeAngelo over the loud speaker and it sort of stuck.

Judging by my findings, future football players’ parents use it a lot My quick list has DeAngelo, D’Andre, Demarcus, Deebo, DaVante, DeVon and Demarvion. For the record, I believe a rhyming name, Dontayvion, is another of those where the parents pasted together sounds they liked. For Demarvion there would be the popular ‘De’, then being Marvin Gaye fans, they added ‘marv’ and finally as an homage to anyone named Dion, they added the suffix ‘ion’.

Being on the cutting edge of Kwanzaa football names I present my list as compiled over the past four or five days:

Minka, Micah, Marist, Marlon, Mazi,

Lamar, Omarr, Nico, Najee,

Tyreek, Tykee, Teven, Tyrique, Trevon, TreVeyon, Tegra, Tua, Terrion,

JaLynn, Jalen, Jayden, Jamel, Jahmyr, Jermod, Javontez, Jonnu,

Demarvion, Dontayvion, Quinshon, Saquan, Braxton,

LaVonte, D’Andre, Rome, Romeo, Rachaad,

Kindle, Kaevon, Ko, Chop, Kool-aid,

Deebo, DeVon, Davante, Demarcus, Daron,

Baker, Osa, Vita, Yaya,

Amik, Aman, Amon-Ra,

Penei, Elijah, Calijah,

Za-Darious & Zyon

