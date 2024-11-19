Kandiaronk 1641-1701

Graeber and Wengrow make much of Kandiaronk in their book The Dawn of Everything. They wrote, “Everyone who met him, friend or foe, admitted he was a truly remarkable individual: a courageous warrior, brilliant orator and unusually skillful politician.” Anthropologist and Ontario Iroquois expert Jennifer Birch does not necessarily agree with their portrait. With that in mind, I suggest the tall tale of Kandiaronk, the myth, if you will, of the perfect Ontario Iroquois. Kandiaronk is representative of the kind of people the Iroquois experience produced. Kandiaronk was born a Tiononati in 1641, but died a Wyandot in 1701. After the Iroquois attacked their villages in the late 1640s, the Tiononati and Huron combined to become Wyandot and moved to the southwestern shores of Lake Superior.

In 1688 he met Baron Lahontan at Mackinac and dazzled him with his depth of knowledge. In 1703 Lahontan’s book Dialogue with Adario was pubished. It became enormously popular and, deTocqueville believed, led to the Enlightenment which led to the French Revolution. Kandiaronk was Adario.

Graeber and Wengrow say Kandiaronk was “a key strategist of the Wendat Confederacy, a coalition of four Iroquoian-speaking peoples.” The Wendat Confederacy exists today.

He was a regular guest at New France Governor-General Frontenac’s table because the Wyandot entertained the minds of his officers with his verbal acumen. From first hand experience Pere Charlevoix learned he was “so eloquent” that “no one perhaps ever exceeded him in mental capacity.”

He visited France and met with the best thinkers of the time and in those conservations he seeded the idea of true personal freedom. With this encounter, a matrix was shattered and the European Enlightenment began. You might say, Kandiaronk ignited the Enlightenment of Europe.

But that is not all this almost mythical Kandiaronk has done. He and his Iroquoian council contemporaries formed the basis of direct democracy via consensus building through long talking sessions. This model of governancce was very influential.

This is the culture which produced the Peacemaker who brought the warring Iroquois of New York, Quebec and Pennsylvania together in the Iroquois Confederacy. In other words, the seed of the Iroquian Confederacy came from those almost daily Huron-Wendat council meetings which would have shaped the thinking and ethos of the Peacemaker.

Because I have poetic license, I include the Peacemaker within the mythology of Kandiaronk. He seeded the clouds of war with peace and it took, it grew together. And that growth is what the Founding Fathers of the United States saw as worthy of emulating.

This is how fecurd was the seed of Kondiaronk, from it grew the European Enlightenment and American democracy. Is it any wonder the Wyandot were considered first among equals in historic tribes?

