Me in reverse color

My dad’s .22 was black. It was a single shot which his father had given him as a birthday present when he turned 15 back in 1924. He kept it in the bedroom closet at our four-room cottage on Hoyt and Liberal next to his tenor banjo. In his prime and at his peak he had his own band, the Sons of Syncopation, and his own radio show. The .22 was solid black and the barrel was stopped up so it would never shoot again. He must have known he couldn’t always be trusted to be sensible. There was proof of that at the school where he went when he was a kid. It was the same school I attended for 10 years but the name had changed. When he went there it was Conners Creek with a number after it, which I never took the time to memorize.

On my first day of kindergarten, my older brother walked me to school. He didn’t walk me home. I had to find my own way. It was a different world then. When we got there he said, ‘There’s your door,’ and left me alone. I remember being confused at the old embossed name plate over the door saying ‘Conners Creek’, but by then the school was called Gabriel Richard Elementary, which encompassed both the newer brown brick building and the old Victorian red brick. No one called it Conners Creek. We all called it the Red Brick. It was mostly used for what we called ‘the retards’, kids who were physically or mentally handicapped. Except Shop Class for the boys and Home Economics for the girls, all the rest of our classes were in the brown brick.

On top of the Red Brick was a flagpole where everyday the janitor, Mr. Kennedy, would raise and lower Old Glory. On top of the flagpole was a big brass ball which had a bullet hole through it. All us guys noticed it and wondered how it got there. One day I found out. My dad did it with his trusty .22. When I told the guys in shop class, my legend grew. It was something to be the son of a real vandal.

If I thought about it at all, I assumed Conners Creek school was a division of Detroit Public Schools, which it certainly was when I went there in the ‘50s. So it was no small surprise to discover earlier this year that Conners Creek was a village completely separate from Detroit and it had its own school system which the Red Brick was originally an integral part of.

The more I thought about it the richer the story grew. My grandfather August brought his family from Rock Island, Illinois to what I always thought was Detroit in 1917. But in 1917 Pinewood, the street where he bought an old farmhouse, was in the village of Conners Creek, not Detroit. With that recognition, suddenly I had roots in Conners Creek, a surprisingly auspicious thought. First of all there is Conners Creek itself. Then there is the village of Conners Creek, both part of my personal history now, finally, there’s the thing about .22s.

The creek was re-named Conners Creek in the 1840s after the pioneer family of Richard and Margaret Conners who had come from Ohio with the Moravian mission of Reverend David Zeisberger. This was just after the Gnadenhutten massacre, where peaceful, Christian Indians were slaughtered by a Pennsylvania militia individually in their church pews as they prayed for redemption. Moravian Road which runs up close to Mt. Clemens was their route from Detroit. The Moravians got permission from the local Ottawa and Ojibway to live there. Zeisberger named the village New Gnadenhutten, but after several years they irritated the Indians and were asked to leave, all except the Conners family, who stayed and became land-rich after the Indians were reduced to reservations. Historian Charles N. Thompson believed the Conners family were the first white settlers in Mt. Clemens.

As he wrote in Sons of the Wilderness/ John and William Conner, “Why the Chippewa made an exception of Richard Conners' family is not known. Probably it was for the reason that this family who had lived for many years among the Indians understood the language and customs of even the uncivilized Chippewa.” He also said, “…a tradition exists to this day in Mt. Clemens that the children of Richard Conner dressed and acted like Indians.”

Wild as they were the boys made successes of themselves. Connersville, Indiana was founded by John Conners and Conners Prairie near Indianapolis was William Conners’ home. John Conners traded with Tecumseh from his trading post in Cedar Grove, Indiana and his brother Henry fought with Harrison at the Battle of the Thames in1813. The Detroit Tribune reported that Henry was there at the death of Tecumseh.

Henry, whom the Indians called Wah-be-sken-dip (White Hair), married a Trombley girl and they settled down to live on former Trombley land where Conners Creek crossed the Fort Gratiot Military Trail. At the time the creek at their door would have been called Trombley Creek. It was so named after Joseph Trembles who built a mill on the creek in 1738, though it may have been much earlier. So it was Trombley Creek for at least a hundred years, then it became Conners Creek, but it had other names, too.

The original French name was Riviere au Grand Marais or River of the Great Swamp. In those days Grosse Pointe was aptly named Great Swamp (Grand Marais). Conners/Trombley/Grand Marais creek runs on a northeast diag from around Madison Heights to just below today’s Grosse Pointes.

Besides the European names the Indians had their own names for Conners Creek. The Indians called it Teuchash Grondie, meaning ‘where the beaver are’. All along Conners Creek was a great swamp which was also beaver paradise. While Teuchash Grondie might be Algonquin, I suspect it was Iroquoian. The Huron (for lack of a better name) occupied southeast Michigan long before the Anishinabe arrived.

Today Conners Creek still runs but it’s buried under concrete. It bears today the scars of Detroit’s industrial might of old. According to Conner Creek Greenway DECC, whose main endeavor is to build a bike trail along the length of Conner Creek, “The Detroit Terminal Railroad, constructed parallel to the creek, attracted industries such as Detroit Edison, Chrysler, Hudson Motor Car, Continental Motors, Budd, and Fruehauf. The DaimlerChrysler Jefferson Avenue Plant and other facilities were constructed over the creek.”

The village of Conners Creek began to take shape around 1832 when a large contingent of Germans fled Detroit because of a cholera epidemic. According to Alan Naidrett’s Lost Towns of Michigan, “It was officially laid out as a village in 1853. A post office was established in 1855…. Some sources say it was located on Gratiot near Seven Mile Road.” That was my old stompin’ grounds when I was a kid. I worked as a stock boy at the Montgomery Wards store there. Naidrett said the village of around 2,000 people “voted to become part of the city of Detroit" in 1917, the year my grandpa and grandma moved there with their four children, Rollo, Alma, Carl and Ethel.

While we still attended a Conners Creek school building, we were never taught a thing about Conners Creek Village and its connection with our beloved Red Brick. Last time I visited the old neighborhood in 2002 when the movie Eight Mile Road was making the rounds, the Red Brick was gone, torn down. I wonder what happened to that old flag pole. I imagine it rusting away in a warehouse somewhere noticeable only for that pop-eyed brass ball that my dad put there with his then new .22.

In an odd gesture of family tradition, my dad gave me a brand new single shot .22 for my 15th birthday. I was the only kid in our gang to have one. Again legendary stuff when you’re counting up points. Something else odd was that my dad didn’t give my older brother a gun, only me. I still can’t figure that one out.

But anyway, what it comes down to is, I grew up in Conners Creek village and never even knew it.

Share

Leave a comment