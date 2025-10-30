Chef Basil was a tyrant, but he was an honorable tyrant. He set standards, let everyone know what they were and enforced them. It was that last part that made him a tyrant. Caribbean people expect rules to be laid down; they don’t expect (because they don’t often see) them enforced. Chef Basil laid down the law and enforced it. He demanded an immaculate kitchen. He demanded top quality produce and he demanded his recipes be carried out exactly. Chef Basil was very demanding. He also demanded that his name be pronounced in his correct French—Ba-zeel. Those who pronounced it Baz-l like the herb felt the full wrath of his not insubstantial Gallic scorn.

Chef Basil had been trained as a butcher in Bayonne on the Bay of Biscay in southern France. He needed warm weather to thrive and it was essential he live within shouting distance of the sea. He was short and stocky, 5’9” around 225 pounds. He saw himself as neither. If challenged he’d say he was an inch taller than the international average for men and that anything less than 220 pounds in a man was insubstantial. He was a man of substance. As proof he put the Sweet Lime Inn on the St. Thomas culinary map. Within one year of his taking over the kitchen, the east end restaurant went from a tired, last choice-eatery to a go-to hotspot for innovative sea food in the Virgin Islands. His secret was his close connection with the Frenchee fishermen native to the north side of the small, tropical island. He drank beer with them at Hull Bay Hideaway. He played cards with them and understood their language when they spoke their broken Normandy French over the heads of any U.S. continentals who might be sitting in. They lost him when they broke into Calypso patois, but that only endeared him to them more since the object of those patois rants was to lose as many listeners as possible as the speaker raved on. Where they dropped out of understanding formed its own hierarchy, the longer you hung in, the higher your cred … a little like bull riding.

Chef Basil had a handsome face and a well-shaped head. His eyes were dark like his hair. His nose was straight and just long enough to be formidable. His chin was strong with just a touch of a cleft. His eyebrows were heavy and straight. His lips were a little too thin but he made up for any weakness there by pursing them regularly when things were going well or thundering from them when things weren’t. But while the thunder may have come through those thin lips, his eyebrows marked the lightning which flashed from his eyes when he found something unacceptable. ‘Unacceptable!’ was his throw-back phrase and failing grade, most often applied to produce, but once in a woesome while to a worker who failed to uphold chef’s rigid standards.

“That is why I am here,” Chef Basil waved his right arm in a grand sweeping gesture, “and not chef-de-cuisine at z’Otel Maurice in Paree. I do not cut de throats.”

He was being interviewed by a reporter for the local business paper’s weekend entertainment section. The reporter promised a cover story otherwise monsieur le chef would not have sat down with him. It was early Tuesday afternoon and chef had prepared several tastings which were brought to their table by a very attractive young Polynesian/Caribbean waitress on Chef Basil’s signal. It was important that the reporter understand who was the boss and how that worked.

The reporter was a freelancer who had been knocking around the island for almost ten years. Although a white continental he considered himself an islander. He occasionally played poker at the Hideaway and watched chef’s progress with interest. “I remember when this place was like deep fried heaven,” he said.

Chef’s expression didn’t change, neither did he respond.

The reporter hurried on to repair any unintentional insult. “Before you came this place was noted for its deep fryer.”

Chef nodded not unsympathetically.

The young man raised his cup to his lips, then added, “I swear if they could have figured out how to deep fry a cup of coffee, they would of.”

Chef laughed, now fully understanding the thrust of his interviewer’s comments. “We still make use of ze deep fryer.” The way he pronounced ‘deep fryer’ made it clear this term was not part of his daily lexicon.

“To highlight things like your crepe bowl. This is very acceptable,” the reporter said choosing a term from the chef’s idiom.” Then he noticed chef’s mouth turn slightly downward and quickly added, “Very delicious.”

To another question Chef Basil responded, “Only three or four of the former I have kept on. My sous-chef has come along admirable. De saucier is serviceable and my line cook has finally made ze transition.”

It seemed he wanted to say more but as he watched his words being written down, thought better of it.

“Just those three?” the reported asked with his pen poised to capture whatever came next.

Chef had thought that that was enough. He eyed the reporter and decided to take it down a peg. “No, my kitchen cleaner was also from de old order.”

He laughed. The reporter laughed and added, “But not the dishwasher?”

“No, mais no. Of dishwashers we have had many. More even than new managers.”

“Oh, you have a big turnover in managers?”

“Please do not write zis.” He watched as the reporter put down his pen. “It seems ze owner brings in a new manager in order to get ze new clientele he will bring, n’est pas?”

They both laughed again and the reporter added, “Not so with dishwashers though?” An even heartier laughter followed this drab witticism.

But the chef’s inability to keep a reliable dishwasher was a niggling bane to his otherwise smooth flowing operation. Local St. Thomians were far too proud to soil their hands with such a low position. Down-islanders who made it to the U.S. territory were on the hustle to keep up with the exorbitant cost of living. They might take it as a second job but only kept it until something better came along, which on an island with an annual workforce turnover from one tourist season to the next, happened quickly. So Chef Basil had to rely on undocumented workers. It’s not that he knew they were undocumented, it’s just that he stopped asking. Naturally, the word got out among the Haitian community. His current espongee was a prime example.

He was a Haitian but instead of being a thin, underfed Haitian who gratefully took on any task anyone in the kitchen asked of him, this one was morose, sullen, suspicious of the motives of anyone who approached him. He was also not only well fed but muscular and it became apparent over the first five evenings of his employment that he thought himself better than the work, which he didn’t do very well or very often. He was a wanderer, but a wanderer with a purpose. Initially he’d gravitate towards the dining room which should have been off limits to him unless he was called in for a special task.

The sous-chef caught him there one time and ordered him back to the kitchen but that didn’t end well. The dishwasher gave him a look that chilled the sous-chef’s bones and he went back to the kitchen his hand shaking as he poured. After this little victory the dishwasher looked around posing and was noticed by Mr. Simpson, a 20-year institution at the Sweet Lime front bar who had seen everything and understood even more. Two waitresses who were ordering drinks for their tables noticed it, too. This pleased the dishwasher who smiled at them as he slowly made his way back to the kitchen sinks.

Next he was found by the line cook on the back shipping dock where the waitresses would take their smoking breaks which weren’t always cigarettes. The dishwasher knew the sweet smell of ganga and was eager to learn more about the American culture surrounding it. Especially how it effected the female gender. The line cook towered over him by four inches and outweighed the Haitian by forty pounds, but he, too, came away from his encounter with the dishwasher nervous and unsteady in his walk and ways. The dishwasher had a way of expanding himself that was as threatening as it was silent. An invisible malicious intent coursed like an electric current from his body. On-lookers only saw a certain tense posturing, but the object of his malice, in this case the line cook, felt the blast full on and did not forget.

This time one of the waitresses who had been partaking gave an involuntary shiver which excited her and satisfied him. Their eyes met and hers lowered in a most beguiling way. She was having ideas and he knew what they were.

From that moment the pots and pans began to pile up in a way that proved to be unacceptable to Chef Basil. The special that night was Seafood Baked Zitti and by nine o’clock all twelve baking pans were stacked up dirty at the sink awaiting the dishwasher who was no where to be found.

“Zis is unacceptable!” Chef shouted to the kitchen staff. “We have orders with no pans to cook zem in.” He slowed his words to a menacing cadence, “Where is de dish-wash-er?”

The line cook was momentarily engaged with two fry pans over high flames. He took an instant to gesture his incapacity to do anything else.

The sous-chef simply shrugged, shook his head and went back to his sous-ing.

Chef Basil muttered unintelligible epithets in rustic French while the kitchen staff shivered anticipating the thunder that was soon to come. “I shall find heim myself!” he trumpeted in a commanding voice that promised results.

He marched first towards the dining room. As he reached the threshold of the swinging doors his face transitioned from dark and foreboding to light and smiling. His appearance was greeted with an aspiration of joyous recognition as one would expect a star to be received during or slightly after a performance. He floated through the crowd in his spattered working apron, later a point of reflection among the more discerning regulars, bestowing blessings and receiving alms. His eyes when they were’t giving and receiving were on the lookout for his delinquent dishwasher. He was not there.

Back through the kitchen his anger redoubled, he stalked towards the loading dock where he found one woebegotten waiter in the act of lighting up a hastily rolled joint and fired him on the spot.

While there was some release in this adjunct act of his authority, which in truth was a little beyond his authority, it was not his direct object. He remained an unsatisfied transitory verb until he realized he had a wild card at hand; he offered the waiter a glint of salvation if he would take over the dishwashing duties tonight . . . .The waiter accepted and as the chef walked off to continue his search, shrugged and finished his smoke.

Satisfied his immediate problem was solved Chef Basil returned to his kitchen where he soon learned he had run out of Marsala. He looked around for someone to blame but in truth it was his responsibly. He knew the bottle was almost empty but it slipped his mind.

The process for procuring anything from the wine cellar was simple. He had a key and once inside, simply took what he needed and signed for it. But the wine cellar was in a storage cave around the side of the building below the dining room. A narrow track along the wall led to it from the kitchen door. Hurrying there, key in hand, Chef came upon his missing dishwasher idling at the cellar door.

“What is zies!?” he shouted.

The words rolled over the dishwasher with no effect. He slowly turned gathering a force of his own in the motion.

The questions came fast: “Why are you here? What are you doing? Why are you not at your station? Zies is unacceptable!”

By then chef and the dishwasher were face to face and a terrible confrontation was inevitable. The chef had no doubt who would be the victor.

He was wrong, terribly wrong.

Standing with his arms akimbo Chef Basil demanded, “Explain yourself!”

The dishwasher did not. Instead his face already dark, grew darker not with color, with a blackness that is beyond color. His eyes fixed on the chef were poison, large and maliciously vacant with a wedge of reflected light in each eye that seemed to reach back to an unpleasant infinity.

Chef Basil was staggered and cowed. He was a brave man, on top of his game, a powerful figure and the cock of his walk, but no more. Inside he knew this was evil before him. He felt the pitch and smelt rotten eggs. His nostrils filled with what he knew was brimstone though he’d never known it before in this life.

Then the dishwasher expanded. Without actually growing larger be became immense, nightmarishly large and imminently forbidding.

Beads of sweat broke out on chef’s forehead and upper lip. His knees began to wobble and his legs turned to jelly. He could neither more forward nor run away. He felt captured and imprisoned. Then he was stung by an electric jolt he never understood. He would never be the same. The line cook saw that immediately, the sous-chef soon sussed it out, too. Chef Basil had come back from the wine cellar without the marsala.

The dishwasher owned the kitchen after that. When he ambled back and found the waiter at his dishwashing station, he nodded and nonchalantly continued into the dining room where he spent the rest of the night.

Next day Chef Basil called in sick, and again the day after. The kitchen staff, all being black or shades of brown, understood the shift in dynamic and the reason why. And they were terrorized each unto themselves without saying a word to anyone else. The situation got so bad the owner had to take notice.

The owner was usually above the detail of daily operations. He hired a manager for such things, but the manager being an inexperienced Continental white girl could not cope. She knew the dishwasher wasn’t doing his job, but he scared her. Not like he scared Chef Basil. That wasn’t necessary. But he scared her just enough to leave him alone. He continued to come to work, and the sorry waiter continued to do the dishwashing, saying he was ordered by Chef Basil. This is what the owner encountered when he finally deemed to inspect the situation. He soon realized the depth of his problem, when he saw what the dishwasher was, for once in his long career as a successful restaurateur, he didn’t know what to do about it. But Mr. Simpson did.

On first glance the redoubtable Mr. Simpson knew the dishwasher was trouble. The subsequent events did not surprise him though the extent did. To himself he predicted a mighty mash-up between Chef Basil and the dishwasher, but he didn’t expect the chef to be broken by it, which he obviously was. Mr. Simpson was wise enough to know better than confronting the dishwasher himself. He judged him to be evil and had no intention of testing the depths of it. His survival instincts had been finely attuned before and behind the bar. So when the owner came to him looking for suggestions, he was ready. He explained it was a complicated situation with no guaranteed outcome. To the owner it was worth a try.

A new Haitian restaurant had opened in Smith Bay not far from the Sweet Lime Inn. At the urging of Mr. Simpson the owner invited his counterpart to come over and review the Sweet Lime’s kitchen in operation, and to bring his staff so they might benefit from the experience. This was set for a slow Tuesday evening when the Haitain restaurant was dark.

A group of five thusly appeared at the duly allotted time and were seated first at Mr. Simpson’s bar where they were served his world famous Sweet Lime Punch. Thusly lubricated they circled the dining room where they encountered the dark figure of the dishwasher standing in his favorite shadow observing the parade with an air of invulnerable invisibility. His presence was marked with a tangible start as though all five Haitians became aware of the dread entity at the same instant. Like a school of fish or a flight of birds they wheeled as one and disappeared into the kitchen.

The visit nearly over they returned to the bar for a final go-round, each stealing a glance or two towards the shadowy figure of the dishwasher.

“Who dat is?” Mr. Simpson asked when it because obvious.

“Tonton Macaute.”

“Poppy Doc dem?”

“De same.”

The old bartender nodded and spoke what they were thinking, “He a bad one.”

They nodded.

“How we make he go away?” he asked the owner’s wife who seemed to be the leader of the group. She looked at her husband, who nodded with a twist of his head. “Chek he papah,” she said.

The idea seeded, Mr. Simpson explained it all to the owner who immediately called Immigration who in turn abruptly sent a team who arrived quickly, but not before the Haitian guests had given their thanks and departed.

The dishwasher proved to be undocumented. He put up no fight when the agents cuffed his hands behind his back. He reserved his powers for fights he could win. He knew what came next. He had been deported before. In the dark bowels of the police van he began to plan his revenge.

The end