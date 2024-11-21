Back in the days before my family had a TV there was quiz show called ‘The $64,000 Question’. In those pre-Payola days, $64,000 was a lot of money. I used to watch the program over at Bobby Santoro’s house. Bobby had polio and his legs were encased in iron so his friends had to come to him.

I remember once the big question asked, what is the longest word in the English language, at least I think that was it. The word was antidisestablishmentarianism. I had no idea what the word meant but I never forgot it for some reason only English majors truly understand.

Years later, I pieced its meaning together while reading my old friend Anthony Trollope. The book was ‘Phineas Redux’ and its main political theme is the disestablishment of the English church. Once I saw ‘disestablishment’ my ever rapid mind simply added an ‘anti’ to it and Viola!, the light came flashing in. Antidisestablishmentarianism then were English Conservatives who were against the separation of church and state. At that time, 1865 or so, the English church was part of the government.

The odd thing that happens in the book is that the Conservative government’s leader actually came out in favor of disestablishment which caused great consternation among the rank and file, meaning dukes, barons, viscounts, lords, and such.

This was as hot a question then as what the Trump government is going to do to democracy is today. The loudest, most frightened voices claimed that Great Britain would be “ruined in actual present truth.” Others on the left, saw it as imperative for the nation to be free of the “superstition, priestcraft, and bigotry under which England had hitherto been labouring.”

It’s hard to fit the Trump agenda as espoused by Project 25, if that is the Trump agenda, into that antiquated picture. As I understand it, the founding farters of Project 25 would rather like it if the country, these not-so United States, were actually wedded to the Christian church, but which sect I could not say.

Judging by ye olde English model, that would be in line with traditional Conservatism, which was another word for Monarchy back then, and probably now for those who can see Trump wearing a crown.

But the other plans coming from the Trump transition team are more like what we were calling for back in the days of the New Left. The government as embodied in the police state was our enemy and some of us were ready to take up arms to bring that government down. Having been in the military before becoming New Leftish, I saw that as futile and wasteful. The way to change it, I thought, was from the inside.

But, lo these umpteen years later, I now know that dog won’t run because once one of our masked avengers got into office they immediately became one of them, the ‘them’ that Trump used to rail against when he wanted to drain the swamp of the District of Columbia. Trump’s first four years in office proved the validity of my observation above. The swamp is still seething and Trump no longer wants to drain it, now he seems to want to dismantle it which, I predict, will be as successful as his attempt to drain it.

Tearing down the government is a radical idea, so that brings me to today’s $64,000 question: If they be Conservatives, what do they conserve?

