Banging around late

smoke finding

under the red lamp

a god-sent bud

on a Saturday night

that’s actually Wednesday

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published SPACE

Thought of old Detroit

in the heart the softest

place to be. Grateful

for my pen and paper for

Duke Ellington to swoon and swoop

me on a loop.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published SPACE

Thrones and kings

and left over things

when we were a’work

The almost heard words

of the sultry sax.