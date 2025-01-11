To the victor go the spoils

Well, I would have liked it better if two Big Ten teams were in this first 12-team format college football championship game, but it’s almost the same. Ohio State is there, of course, and Notre Dame is in Indiana and has the good sense to be less than five miles from Michigan, meaning it’s deep in the heart of the Midwest. Two Midwest teams is almost as good as two Big Ten teams. Territorial pride, ya know.

Michigan, the university thereof, is my football team. It has been since the early ‘70s when I moved over from Michigan State because MSU didn’t have a hope of a championship on the horizon. I have not waivered since then and I have been satisfied, never more so than this year.

That may seem odd because as you may remember, last year Michigan glided through its opponents like a hot knife through butter and won the national championship easily. J.J. McCarthy at quarterback was the main reason. This time last year I was jubilant, floating on a cloud of vicarious victory. This year it’s different.

This year I have a glow of satisfaction no fiction writer could induce and it’s because Ohio State is the favorite to win the national championship game on the 20th against Our Lady of South Bend. The reasoning is convoluted but it has to do with being a Big Ten fan. You Big Tenners know what I’m talking about.

How many years has it been that the Big Ten has been justifiably conceived as the second or third best football conference in America, (the United States thereof)? Who knows? At least this entire century, and at least until now. Now is the big thing. Now it’s different. Now the sage college football pundits, read Tony Kornheiser, admit the Big Ten is the best college football conference in the land (that, as yet, does not include Canada and/or Greenland).

Last week, when the four teams were slated for the semi-finals, Kornheiser also noted there were no real SEC teams among the final four. Yes, technically Texas is in the SEC but as Tony said, this is their first year so that doesn’t really count (even though it does). I agree with him and would have felt the same if Oregon, a first-year Big Ten team, would have won it all. It would have been a victory for the Big Ten but it would have felt more like a victory for the Pac 10, Oregon’s old conference.

That convolution I spoke of has to do with the feelings of Michigan fans before, during and especially after the OSU/Texas game last night. I remember being a wandering hippie in the late ‘60s. Ann Arbor was the center of the Earth (still is, I think). While as a meat head I had played organized football in Detroit, as a vegetarian hippie I loathed the sport. Too much violence, too much hierarchy, too much like the military which I’d experienced way too much of by then.

Bumper stickers around Ann Arbor in those days said, ‘Oh How I Hate Ohio State.’ At the time, I didn’t understand it. Five years later, when flower power had faded and we hippies were forced back into that other world, football made sense to me. I found myself living in Mt. Clemens and one Friday the football fever came over me. I saw the high school pageants and felt the fan in me rise again. It was then that I chose Michigan as my team and that meant hating Ohio State.

That said, what does it mean to a Michigan fan when he or she is forced by circumstances beyond their control to have to root for the Buckeyes? When they finally won last night, I raised my hands with OSU Coach Day in victory, glorious victory. There was I smiling, doing a little dance, ridiculously satisfied that Ohio State had won. Strange bedfellows, Archie. Strange bedfellows.

So it doesn’t matter if Ohio State or Notre Dame win on the 20th. The Big Ten has already won. The Midwest has already won. And for Michigan fans like me there’s this glow knowing that, while we will be rooting for Ohio State because of our conference affiliations, we also know that Michigan beat the Buckeyes badly in The Game.

And it matters more than ever if, as I suspect, Ohio State wins the whole magilla and thereby gets to call themselves the Ohio State University again. (After they lost to Michigan, they became simply an Ohio state university.) We Michigan fans get to gloat. In a strange way because of our OSU beatdown in November, here in January we are likely to be national champions again, albeit an ersatz, shadow variety.

