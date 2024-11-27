Feasting on greens

I hope it’s not too late to change the menu. The thing is potatoes. According to Consumer Reports, they are being chemicalized in order to ensure longer shelf life. But those chemicals which are sprayed on the skins are so bad for us CR says avoid them.

You may have seen a little item in your media feeds (I remember when that was ‘newspapers’) last summer about people shying away from McDonalds French fries. The high priced television guessers figured that was because folks wanted to get healthier. Not so, it seems.

Being a subscriber of Consumer Reports I recognized the nexus between McDonald French fried woes and the fact that the May-June ‘special double issue’ was entitled ‘Produce Without Pesticides,’ subtitled ‘Your favorite fruits and veggies may contain harmful pesticides. The safer choices—and the ones to avoid.’

At this point, I advice those readers who are gung-ho on the Thanksgiving feast to look elsewhere because this could, in fact is intended to, put a damper on your holiday scoff. (I’m on the Indian side of this one.)

The chart of page 35 lists 34 veggies and categorizes them according to their risks from Spartan green, very low, to Hoosier red, very high. (Can you tell I’m a Big Ten guy?) They further break that down to two broader categories, conventional and organic. Then each of those are split between US grown and Imported.

For the sake of simplicity I’m going to concentrate on the US grown conventional category. Only two veggies were rated Hoosier red, Bell peppers and potatoes, meaning it is “okay to eat up to a 1/2 serving a day.” Imported Bell peppers fared a little better, getting a ‘high rate’ of orange, “okay to eat up to one serving a day.”

Twelve veggies were rated ‘very low’ (meaning safe) Spartan green. They are broccoli, cabbage, carrots, cauliflower, cilantro (is that really a vegetable?), mushrooms (definitely not a veggie, more like an outer space ejaculation), olives, onion, peas (both canned and frozen), scallions and tomatoes (which I think are actually a fruit, but who’s countin’?).

CR goes on to tell us what is the problem with potatoes and Bell peppers. First potatoes:“Nearly all domestic conventional samples had a residue of chlorpropham, a carbamate pesticide….While not the riskiest pesticide chlorpropham was found in nearly all samples.That’s likely because it’s typically sprayed on potatoes just before they are shipped to keep them from sprouting.”

The editors suggested we switch to sweet potatoes instead, saying, “They posed a low risk and are a nutritional powerhouse.”

Almost half of the Bell peppers CR tested were positive for another carbamate. CR suggested opting for organic “or consuming these foods sparingly.”

On CR’s fruit chart only blueberries reached a very high rating. That’s because a small amont, about 5%, tested positive for phosmet, “a pesticide that EPA considers a particular risk to children.”

When I read this issue I acted like I usually do, radically, and stopped eating potatoes altogether for about four months, then gradually started adding them again to my diet. Now that I re-read this report I see that we are safe to eat half portions each day. So here’s my unscientific takeaway for Thanksgiving, don’t eat any potatoes today (Wednesday) and on Black Friday. That way you can pile on the spuds tomorrow guiltlessly, if only a little foolishly.

Happy Black Friday, by the way.

