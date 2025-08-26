Kent State massacre

The US National Guard is what we used to call ‘weekend warriors’. That was before they began to be deployed for long terms in foreign wars. That was during ‘Nam’ when most of the dudes who signed up for the six-year commitment were doing it so they wouldn't be sent to Nam.

It worked, except in Ohio at Kent State and in Mississippi at Jackson State in 1970. Both times ‘weekend warriors’ got their kicks by murdering college students while they protested the war in Viet Nam on their respective campuses.

The lesson for today is clear. Protestors, make a supreme effort to remain peaceful, calm and sympathetic to the troops who are pointing their guns at you.

Convince them they don’t want. to be there. Remind them of their military duty to follow orders. But remind them also that if after they have followed an order they deem to be illegal, immoral and/or unjust, it is equally their duty to report it to a higher authority. That authority is supposed to be the military hierarchy, but when the Secretary of Defense is a sycophantic public reprobate, higher authority needs. to be sought elsewhere.

That may be the problem of the day. Where is that authority that is higher than the head of the Department of Defense? It can't be the Commander in Chief. He is the spearhead authoritarian figure at the prow of this ship of plastic waste. It has to be the place where real power rests. Call it ‘vox populi’. Call it 'we the people’.

But how can those soldiers who, under orders, have acted illegally reach that higher authority? It seems to me the only way is meet us where we are, in this case on the streets of those cities the National Guard has illegally occupied.

For the Guardsman the task is simple, do your duty, then protest that it is illegal. At that time and in this distorted scenario where the military hierarchy is either incompetent, blood thirsty demons or both, come to the people. Throw down your arms in a public show. Strip yourself of your brassard and emblems and step across the chasm that divides us. It is then our job to secret you. To sweep you away to safety. To house you, clothe you, feed you and see to your happiness.

I think of Bloor and Younge Streets in Ontario that same year 1970. It was there I drove the draft resister in my blue Volkswagen van. Toronto street people knew the secrets. They told us where to go. There was a short staircase with a naked bulb above a windowless door. We said our goodbyes and he walked up the steps and was quickly swept into the cavernous arms of Pax-Canada.

These things are percolating now in America, the United States thereof. In Chicago, Baltimore and other targeted cities, people are thinking ahead of the storm to come. My experience in the underground after my days in the Army give me confidence people are working on contingencies, people are weaving safety nets, I hope they have learned the lessons of 60’s and do not try to fight force with force; fight it with peace and understanding. It messes up the aggressors mind. It smoothes the way for smoother ways. It's smarter and safer. It will get the job done.

Students murdered at Kent State May 4, 1970:

Jeffrey Glenn Miller, shot through the mouth

Allison Beth Krause, shot through the chest

William Knox Schroeder, fatal chest wound

Sandra Lee Scheuer, shot through the neck

Students murdered at Jackson State, May 15, 1970:

Phillip Lafayette Gibs, 21, shotgun blast

James Earl Green, 17, shotgun blast