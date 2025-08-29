Sorry to be so alarming again this week, but I just discovered Enbridge “cannot proceed without state permits—and right now, Michigan residents have a critical opportunity to speak out.”

Native News Online reports, “Canadian oil corporation Enbridge is proposing a massive, six-year construction project to build a tunnel under the Straits of Mackinac—a location of immense ecological, cultural, and spiritual significance. The plan includes installing towering 400-foot cranes, flooding the area with round-the-clock artificial lighting, and disrupting one of the most pristine freshwater environments in North America.”

They say “every tribal nation in Michigan opposes the Line 5 tunnel. Here’s the link to their story.

Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) is accepting public comments on this Line 5 tunnel project until August 29th which is like now. We urge you shout this motha’ down!

While more political weight might be put on Michigan residents, no matter where you live, but especially in Region Great Lakes, your voice should be heard. I’m sending mine off next.

Here’s what I wrote: I stand with the Anisinabek tribes of Michigan and beyond. Go gently with the Great Lakes. They are a livng thing far older than we.

Email your comments to:

EGLE-Enbridge-Public-Comments@Michigan.gov

Publish your comments (photos and documents can be attached) at: https://mienviro.michigan.gov/ncore/external/publicnotice/info/7491647377809955234/comments

