According to Wikipedia, "This (original Ancient Beringian llineage) further diverged into 'Northern Native American' and 'Southern Native American' lineages between 17,500 and 14,600 years ago." Somewhere along that 3,000 year span the Ancient Beringian lineage divided, but it was, and still is, the original Ancient Beringian lineage.

This brilliant conclusion came in 2018 when Moreno-Mayar et al identified a basal Ancestral Native American. From this base came a new human race, and they still don't have a name.

We call them Native Americans, but America is a name devised of a European source. We call them Indians, but from India they are not. And besides, as the headline says, that name is already taken. We have no name for this group and that's a problem.

The Indigenous people of the Western Hemisphere, en masse, need a name. Since October 1975 their religion has been recognized as one of the six major religions of the world. Chico Norte in Peru is considered one of the five original civilizations of the Earth. These accolades, these honors are bequeathed on a people who are one race, one religion, many cultures, 20,000 years old and more but still without a name.

There needs to be a naming summit here in the Americas, which would be the culmination of years of local gatherings where this topic is discussed by the Elders, the youth and everyone in between. There must be a consensus like no other consensus before, consensus from North Pole to the frozen tips of Tierra del Fuego. Find a name or names that you all agree upon, one name for the North, one name for the South and one name for the all encompassing Ancient Beringian which resides in all and makes you one.

Scour the European nomenclatures! It will take some doing, but by so doing it will create unification that would make Tecumseh cry. From that one name comes power, the power of unity. Break seven sticks individually? Easy! Unify them and not one breaks. That's the power of unity. That's the power latent in one name all Indigenous people of the Western Hemisphere call themselves.

Any suggestions?

