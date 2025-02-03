The last remaining mound at SMG

From Red Deal — Indigenous Action to Save Our Earth — ‘Land back is about justice and about bringing in a new world based on peace and cooperation, not coercion and force.’ ‘Land back means the return of just relations between the human world and the other-than-human world.’

With that as preface, I suggest we consider candidates for land that could and should be assigned to Indigenous management. I ask you to give this some thought and if you have a place that you think should be Land Back to the original people, please let me know. A list of such places would be a great resource.

The site of Chief Okemos’s grave in Danby Township Michigan is one place I have suggested in the past. Today I have another potential site, an old military fort on the extreme south side of Detroit. As Fort Wayne it has a long history. For instance, it is world famous for being the place where I was inducted into the Armed Forces of the United States on January 17, 1966.

It also has other unique national claims. The first artillery shot fired in the War of 1812 was from the battery at Springwells, aka Fort Wayne. It was also the site of the final action of that unfortunate war. National Park Service writes, “Once signed, the Treaty of Springwells officially ends the War of 1812 and hostilities between the U.S. and the assembled Native Nations.”

For the record, the Springwells Treaty was signed September 8, 1815, over nine months after the signing of the Treaty of Ghent which ended hostilities between the Americans and British but did not include the Native American nations. The Springwells Treaty was specifically designed to rectify that oversight.

While its place in history is substantial and well-founded, it pales by comparison with the history of the site before the white man walked the fecund shores of Le Détroit.

The picturesquely named Le Détroit is the riverine corridor between Great Lakes Huron and Erie. It includes both Southwestern Ontario and Southeastern Michigan and is the original homeland for the Michigan Owasco who would in historic times become the Wyandot.

This is important to our learning about the people who built the mounds that are today designated the Springwells Mound Group or SMG. Fort Wayne was built over the mound group.The over 2,000 year presence of the existing mound gives weight to the argument of why this land should belong to ancestors of the people who lived there and built that mound, today’s Wyandotte of Anderdon.

I can make the argument that this was one of the places where the Iroquois-speaking world emerged. But I won’t bore you with that. What’s important for my Land Back argument is that you know how much cultural weight the SMG site carries.

NPS wrote, “Arguably one of the most historic sites in the State of Michigan, the Springwells site has deep cultural significance going back more than a millennium to the area’s first native inhabitants. From Woodland times (400-1200 CE) through the War of 1812 and up to the present, Springwells has been a central and integral component of the cultural mosaic and evolving landscape on the Detroit.”

According to US National Park Service, mound building began at SMG/Fort Wayne around 400 AD, during the Hopewell Interaction Sphere, which was considered a ‘climax culture’ because it surpassed earlier and later cultures in ritual, art and monumental construction. But archaeologists have discovered the site of the mound had been used for ceremonial purposes for a lot longer. The earth beneath the mound was found to be hard-packed by continual ritual dancing for millennia.

This site is also the closest spot between Michigan and Ontario and would have been used as a transit site between the two great bodies of land ever since human occupation began there around 13,000 years ago.

The Wyandot of Anderdon have recently acquired land south of Fort Wayne/SMG and I’m sure are looking for more land to reclaim. I suggest they look to Fort Wayne which is now run by Detroit’s Parks and Recreation Department. It seems to have devolved to them from the National Park Service, and is therefore something they might very well like to part with.

This is from the website: “The Wyandot of Anderdon Nation can trace its ancestry, through church and government documents, back to before the 1600s and were variously known as Hurons, Tionnontatés, Neutrals and Petuns. These groups existed, at various times, in areas north of Lake Erie, north of Lake Ontario and west of Quebec.

“In 1790, a large group of 200 Wyandots began settling on 23,330 acres of land deeded to them by treaty with the British government, known as the Anderdon Reserve, located near Amherstburg, Ontario. This area was part of the original Michigan territories, that came before the formation and establishment of the United States or Canada.

“The Wyandot moved freely up and down the Detroit River and about the islands, villages and towns of southeast Michigan.

“Before the move to the Anderdon Reserve, the Wyandot were a matriarchal society led by the clan mothers. They lived in long house villages. They spoke an Iroquoian dialect. They were friends with the French fur traders and Jesuit priests. They planted corn, beans and squash to augment their diet of fish and deer.”

Springwells Mound Group was their cultural center and, in order to make things whole, should be again.

Additional Reading-

Michigan’s ‘undocumented Iroquois’

The Myth of Kandiaronk

Land Back is the most important action going on in Indian Country. It is, in fact, expanding Indian Country. And while the pace of Land Back acquisition has been stupendous with Deb Haaland as Interior Secretary, now the Drill-Baby-Drill boys are back in charge. It may be time for the Land Back movement to think small. Fill in spaces between those gains in order to make a greater whole.

Last week we reported on over 1.5 million acres of land back into Indigenous stewardship in California, Oregon and the Black Hills of South Dakota. But Land Back is even mightier than those millions of acres. At its core it is anti-capitalist, offering an alternate vision of property ownership.

Hot News!

While searching for some art to go with my story, I discovered that a band of Potawatomi are in negotiatinos with Detroit Parks and Recreation over transferring ownership of SMG to them. Story to follow —