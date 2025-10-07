Great minds think alike. By ‘great’ I mean me and the Indigenous communities of Canada and the United States. While I was fantasizing out loud about how Detroit should create a cross-border trade zone with Ontario, the Sioux Nation are working on their own free trade zone across the Canada-US border.

Canada’s National Observer observed, “Just west of Fort Qu’Appelle in Saskatchewan, the Standing Buffalo Dakota Nation is working across the US border to revive centuries-old trade routes as part of a new Indigenous-governed trade corridor.”

The Standing Buffalo Dakota Nation of Saskatchewan plans to meet with the Fort Peck Sioux Tribes in Montana soon to sign a memorandum of understanding “to advance the trade corridor and its infrastructure development,” the National Observer reported.

The creation of this cross-border trade corridor happened long before either the United States or Canada existed, therefore it has historic precedent. The trade corridor will traverse Dakota-Lakota-Nakota territory in Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Manitoba in Canada and bordering states in the US. A $2 billion infrastructure proposal has been submitted to Canada’s Privy Council which would be used to develop core projects and smart transportation networks. Anything that can be carried by rail, truck or pipeline will be carried over the corridor without paying taxes or customs duties.

But it’s not all smooth going, as you’d expect. Its progress is complicated by US and Canadian laws and restrictions. Still, there is some very old legal precedent.

The Jay Treaty in 1794 between the US and Great Britain recognized the right of Indigenous peoples “to freely cross the US-Canada border for trade and travel.” While the US recognizes the treaty, Canada does not, and a Canadian Supreme Court decision “found that the Jay Treaty is not enforceable in Canada.” That was 25 years ago and as we know, the times they are a’changin’.

So that means currently Canadian goods could travel this corridor to the United States, but US Indigenous goods could not travel to Canada. It’s the exact opposite of the cross-border snafu individuals face. It is possible for a US citizen to travel into Canada without a US passport, but it is not possible for that US citizen to come back into the US without one.

This new cross-border effort is expected to serve as another test of the Jay Treaty. The executive director of the Indigenous Resource Network commented, “We’re pushing jurisdictional boundaries and sovereignty within Canada. What does that mean in the broader turmoil of cross-border trade between Canada and the US? What does protected, tax and tariff-free trade look like?”

The united Sioux tribes of Canada and the US plan to flesh that out, not as supplicants, but as wielders of sovereign power. As Standing Buffalo Chief Rodger Redman said, “We’re asserting our sovereignty. We’re here to give them notice that we have our trade corridor and we’re implementing that.”

This is something that other cross-border Indigenous nations around the world are watching. From an international trade context, the implications are vast and exciting.