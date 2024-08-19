Short poem for nonsense
Ala Finnegan again
An experiment in English language creation — English professors, please try this at home.
These words each have one thing in common. They all were last in a sentence in my Oxford Press paperback edition of Anthony Trollope’s The Way We Live Now I selected them by scanning the book looking for a series of short words. I got the idea while I was reading the book.
Do not try to make sense of this. Read it as an extended Zen koan, designed to break down your compulsive need to make sense of things.
I a badly Montague
Com-you He
I, I of I his again
I must say that
I am unhad this letter
Irksome it must have sat
and his this no
I am you be now
who the interest be
Majesty’s neighbors
I don’t Lord you
because you say better
I are you fool
Good
I wouldn’t you go say that
