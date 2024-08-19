An experiment in English language creation — English professors, please try this at home.

These words each have one thing in common. They all were last in a sentence in my Oxford Press paperback edition of Anthony Trollope’s The Way We Live Now I selected them by scanning the book looking for a series of short words. I got the idea while I was reading the book.

Do not try to make sense of this. Read it as an extended Zen koan, designed to break down your compulsive need to make sense of things.

I a badly Montague

Com-you He

I, I of I his again

I must say that

I am unhad this letter

Irksome it must have sat

and his this no

I am you be now

I a badly Montague

who the interest be

Majesty’s neighbors

I am you be now

I don’t Lord you

because you say better

I are you fool

Good

I wouldn’t you go say that

