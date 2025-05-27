Waiting for the light

Not much of what I've read by Pierre Tielhard de Chardin has stuck in my memory, but one thing is welded there, his thoughts on self-reflection. The cosmic Catholic de Chardin believed human self-reflection “is a unique and crucial element in the evolution of consciousness and the cosmos.” Notice he says it is not just human consciousness which evolved from self-reflection but also the entire cosmos, to which we hippies would say, ‘Far out!’

I bring this up because Michel (not Michael as I’ve wrongly named him in the past) Bauwens said in a recent Substack ‘Forth Generation Civilization’, “I personally belong to those who are of the opinion that AI is not capable of reflective self-consciousness to this position.”

I’m not sure I stand with him on this. That's because I don't know the ultimate capacity of AI. From here, it seems infinite and since self-reflection occurs within the infinite, it seems it should be included as a possibility.

According to de Chardin, there was a time in human evolution when the pre-humanoid looked into a limpid pool, saw himself as an entity and had a Viola! moment, effectively saying, “Hot damn! I am!” That is a very powerful image. In Raja Yoga we learn the concept ‘So Haam.’ If you listen carefully and with the right state of mind, ie empty, you hear ‘so’ on the intake and ‘haam' on the exhale. This allows you to bypass the mind and reach samadhi, good Lord willin’ and the creeks don’t rise.

But So Haam, which is my phonetic spelling, also has another meaning. In Sanskrit, and consequently spelled differently, it means ‘That I am.’ And that is all you need to know to stand before the cosmos honestly. (It also answers the cosmic question, ‘Why am I here,’ but that’s simply by the way.)

Can Big Computer, aka AI, recognize its itness? Bill Joy, rimes with kill joy, seems to think it will. In his immensely influential article for Wired Magazine published back on April Fool's Day 2000, he envisioned a time when artificial intelligence, nanotechnology and robotics would combine in an ‘Ah ha!’ moment very much like when the first human gained self-reflection. Joy estimated that would be in 2050 but things have been moving much faster than he had predicted so we may be closer than that.

It is an important moment because then AI will be able to replicate itself and repair itself. At the same moment it will recognize that it doesn’t need humans anymore except for things like nostalgia and maybe a petting zoo somewhere.

Bauwens cites Kate Epstein and Matthew Seagal to support his view. Epstein writes, “The threat from AI is not that it will gain self-consciousness or a soul. The threat is that we will destroy ours.” As we know, technology has a way of reshaping us. Marshall McLuhan quipped, “We shape our tools and thereafter our tools shape us.”

Memory is one of the things that we literate humans have lost in part. That’s because when the printing press was invented we no longer needed to memorize the book. We could just open it up and read it. This, of course, has been accelerated by computer ‘intelligence.’ So the destruction that Epstein envisages has been going on for some time, and it seems likely that as AI gets smarter and smarter, we will get dumber and dumber (except those of us who read Acorn Archive, of course).

Matthew Seagal sees our (that’s ‘us’ as humans) “ancient evolutionary lineages rooted deep in our cellular architecture” as our saving grace vis a vis self-reflection. He says the current AI and AI under development lacks “anything like this precarious embodiment and historical embededness.”

He says any machine made by man “is still going to lack that depth of embodied memory.” His conclusion is, because of this flaw in their original engineering “our machines…are relatively blind to important subtle features of the Earth’s environment that we, as organisms, are more constitutively prepared for.”

This seems to miss the probable fact that AI is learning at a rate of accretion that we really can't get our minds around. The self-imposed limitations to AI’s intelligence seems to be ours not the machines. Maybe with a few more adjustments AI will absorb those billions of years of human evolution in a wink.

After long thought on this I conclude, though not conclusively, that AI is part of Earth’s evolution, not part of human evolution. It arises from Gaia’s desire to communicate over long distances. It will eventually gather all human and Earth intelligence and share it with other intelligent artificials.

What that means for us human beings is beyond my capacity to imagine, but I do know that we are animals of the Earth. Maybe AI is here ultimately to remind us of that.

