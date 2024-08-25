In Ojibwa Lodge Stories, Henry Schoolcraft tells the story of how Point Iroquois on Lake Superior got its name. Basically, it is the tale of how the Ojibway dealt with an Iroquois war party who had captured and taken a Chippewa or (maybe) Ottawa family. We are not told who the Iroquois were, but the inference is they were from the Iroquois Confederacy. A cross reference in Brandao’s Your Fyre Shall Burn No More seems to support this.

The friends of the captive family were able to arouse the community who sent out scouts to find and report back to them on the enemy’s position and strength. The scouts approached St. Mary’s on the Canadian side and made their way through the woods until they could get a good view of the Iroquois “encamped upon the hill. They had boiled the Chippewa captive and were dancing around the kettle, each warrior holding his spear-club before him, and occasionally thrusting it into the kettle and taking out little bits of the flesh….”

While traveling over long distances, Iroquois (and later Rogers Rangers) would bring along captive children who would be kept well fed. They would then kill one and feed on him or her and therefore not need to spend time hunting. Schoolcraft’s story teller, Oshawushcodawaqua, does not tell us which of the family members were boiled in the Iroquois kettle, but it was likely one or both of the children.

The scouts went back and helped form the group of around 100 Ojibway warriors who soon returned to where the Iroquois had camped. They were gone but the Ojibway party could hear the Iroquois drums as they paddled away over Gitche Gumee. Among the four Ojibway chiefs in pursuit was a prophet who taking “recourse to his art, announced if a dark cloud arose and appeared to pursue an irregular waving course through the air, their enterprize would be crowned with success.” Since it was an ‘unsettled day’ such a wayward cloud was soon perceived and “the whole band enspirited by this favorable omen embarked….”

The prophet predicted a light rain just before sunrise and the Ojibway war party decided it would strike at that time. With the rain falling on schedule and the Iroquois fast asleep, the Ojibway pulled out the poles and let the tents fall upon the sleeping Iroquois. As they arose and struggled to get free, they were knocked down again by a war-club blow to the head.

Oshawushcodawaqua’s telling says there were about 50 Iroquois altogether and only two were saved. These “were furnished with a canoe and told to go and inform their relatives of the result, and to tell them never again to venture into the Chippewa country.”

The point where this happened, just west of Sault Ste. Marie was afterwards called Point Iroquois. There is a lighthouse there and quick check for Point Iroquois Lighthouse confirms, “Point Iroquois was named for the Iroquois warriors massacred there by the Ojibway in 1662.”

With this fresh factoid, I check back with Brandao’s Appendix D and discover this: ‘Spring 1662—Sauteur (Ojibwa) vs. 100 On & Moh—Almost all Iroq lost (K or capt.), a few escaped—Lake Huron—Iroq had gone to attack the Ot. While hunting for food were spotted and eventually attacked by the Ojibwa band. The Ojibwa had muskets.’

This narrows down the time to the spring of 1662 and also tells us who the Iroquois were, Oneida (or Onondaga) and Mohawk. But the Brandao listing which was taken from the Jesuit Relations, has double the number of Iroquois massacred from 50 to 100. The Jesuit’s also have it happening on Lake Huron which we now suspect was wrong, since Point Iroquois is on Lake Superior.

The final Jesuit note, that the Ojibwa had muskets, is odd since, according to Oshawushcodawaqua, war clubs were used. As Schoolcraft wrote, “Their bows and arrows were of no use.” He is referring to the Iroquois, but we know they had received firearms long before the Ojibwa. But the date 1662 is around the time the French decided to arm their Indian allies which certainly included the Ojibwa (Sauteur) of Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.

The Ojibway gambit of sending two captives back to carry the message ‘don’t tread on me’, seems to have worked. Future encounters between the Ojibway and Iroquois happened in Iroquois territory with the Ojibway and French on the offensive.