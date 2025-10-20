Source: ‘The Court of History’, Sidney Blumenthal and Sean Wilentz

I’m an avid newshound, that’s why it came to me as a surprise that the US Supreme Court has a hidden schism. It’s not the obvious conservative to liberal bias but something more profound and eye-opening. According to one who is in the know, the “House of Koch” and the “House of MAGA/Trump” are at odds over the judicial sway of the Roberts’ Court. Senator Sheldon Whitehouse suspects a recent outburst/tirade by Trump against the man who supplied him with qualified (or not) Supreme Court nominees, Leonard Leo, was Trump realizing he got played.

Senator Whitehouse told the hosts of ‘The Court of History’, “There’s a seam of conflict between house of Koch and MAGA house of Trump right now that I think merits a lot of attention.”

“He (Leo) and an individual holding the office of Trump’s legal counsel but probably really reporting to the Koch brothers, chose Trump’s three justices. I think what provoked Trump to be so angry about this is that somehow it got through his thick ivory that he got played, that these weren’t his Supreme Court appointees; these were the Koch brothers appointees. And he’d let Leonard Leo and Don McGahn tee all this up.”

The senator has documented U.S. Supreme Court corruption in his book The Scheme, How the Right Wing Used Dark Money to Capture the Supreme Court. The House of Koch side tugging at the Court is “heavily focused on polluters who want to break down government and disassemble the administrative state that restricts their ability to pollute for free,” he said

The direction of the court in this House of Cards scheme which Whitehouse hoped would have gone to the Koch, was revealed when the Supreme Court gave Trump universal immunity. As Whitehouse pointed out, “The immunity that Roberts and his gang of six cooked up for Trump doesn’t even exempt treason.”

Whitehouse said, “So there’s been a shift since then to a very different MAGA-based agenda with Trump. And I had actually hoped that the Supreme Court would have been more loyal to its Koch sponsors and a little more skeptical about the Trump agenda. The pivot was the immunity decision.” This proved the Supreme Court was all in for the House of Trump.

If this was a ball game that would be the end of it. You have your winner now everyone drinks and goes home. But that would not take into consideration the continued existence of the House of Koch. It is alive and contriving, you can believe that.

What lengths would they go to wrest power from the other side? What of their goals if Whitehouse is right: That they want to have freedom from governance and are concerted in their efforts to glorify that grievance?

This is scary stuff. It shapes the enemy though. Polluters en masse and corporate mass are organized and swaddled in cash and corruption. They are heavy influencers of the Supreme Court. So when you hear some decision from those from on high and wonder how it makes sense, simply look at it from the eyes of the polluters. There you will see the clear line of motivation.

One example of this came in today’s Daily News Brief from the Council on Foreign Relations. They reported, “Countries on Friday postponed for one year a vote on a plan to decarbonize the shipping industry following opposition from the Trump administration.”

Prior to Senator Whitehouse’s exposition, I would have thought it was just Trump’s knee-jerk reaction whenever anything vaguely green popped up. But now I see it more clearly. These anti-green decisions by the Trump administration are his way of placating the corporate polluters of the House of Koch.

Source: USA Today: Aysha Bagchi, April 8, 2025.

Back in April, USA Today reported, “A conservative advocacy organization funded part by billionaire Republican mega-donor Charles Koch is representing a Florida company that is suing President Donald Trump for imposing tariffs on all imports from China, describing Trump’s move as an unlawful power grab.”

This Koch challenge to Trump was, I think, alluded to in Senator Whitehouse’s ‘The Court of History’ segment. The two hosts and their guest, Whitehouse, agreed it was a continuing wound to the House of MAGA/Trump. A quick check with AI Overview and I see “as of October 2025, a legal group funded by the Koch network has challenged President Donald Trump’s new tariffs.” It names New Civil Liberties Alliance as the filer of the lawsuit.

Senator Whitehouse said, “The New Civil Liberties Alliance, which is affiliated with prominent right-wing legal activist Leonard Leo’s network, describes its mission as combating ‘unlawful administrative power.’”

Think of what this means when it gets to the Supreme Court? This will be a direct clash between the Hose of Koch and the House of MAGA/Trump. What side will Roberts’ six crooks take? Their decision to grant him plenary immunity showed their ultimate support for Trump. But this is the right fighting the right. The House of Koch versus the House of MAGA/Trump. If what the senator said is true and the three Trump Supreme Court justices were actually of the House of Koch, maybe now is the time for them to swing a little stick and have Trump’s tariffs defeated.

As an afterthought, if the goal was to create turmoil, the clash of the two houses is providing it in trumps.

Source The New Yorker, April 1, 2018

‘Trump vs. Koch is a Custody Battle Over Congress’ by Jane Mayer.

To paraphrase Senator Whitehouse, on the surface, the cause of the rift is the Koch network’s opposition to Trump’s protectionist trade and immigration policies, which clash with their free trade edicts.

Mayer traces their history revealing the Kochs were members of the John Birch Society, and later they created the Libertarian Party which ran far, far right of Reagan and lost. “From that point on, they used their vast family fortune to build a three-pronged political machine comprised of lobbying, campaign donations, and nonprofit pressure groups to pull the Republican Party towards their views.”

In 1978 Charles Koch declared “our movement must destroy the prevalent statist paradigm.” Now, almost 50 years later that movement prevails, if only if wasn’t for that pesky president. But when it comes to destroying the leftish paradigm of Roosevelt, the 60s and beyond, MAGA’s Project 25 is striving in this hack saw nightmare.

Mayer says the Republican Party is now shaped by the hard-right anti-government, anti-regulation, anti-tax, House of Koch views. And yet, “the Kochs did not endorse Trump in 2016. Charles Koch equated the choice between Trump and Hilary Clinton as between “cancer or a heart attack.” It’s like bubbling beneath the MAGA surface is a strong stream of Koch, and it’s not decaffeinated.

Other parties have observed this political phenomenon. Steve Bannon called the rift between the House of Koch and the House of MAGA/Trump as over governmental power. He thinks the House of Koch, representing what he called ‘the donor class’, were losing their influence with politicians they had previously bought. What he saw happening was the politicians taking the donor’s money but not only not delivering in office, actually supporting the opposing House of MAGA/Trump.

As of now the clash between the House of Koch and the House of MAGA/Trump continues in Congress and the Supreme Court.